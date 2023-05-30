Glastonbury line-up rumours heat up with mysterious 'Churnups' speculation

After sharing the first line-up poster back in March and drip-feeding individual stage line-ups in the weeks that followed, Glastonbury Festival has finally revealed the full list of artists set to descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset in the last full week of June.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John were already confirmed as headliners, but now a string of ‘TBA’ acts have surfaced across the festival’s countless stages – and an unknown group known as ‘The Churnups’ performing on the iconic Pyramid Stage has sent social media ablaze.

Searching “The Churnups” online has search engines thinking you’ve misspelled ‘turnip’, and the only social media presence appearing to relate to the band is an unverified Twitter account created only this month.

Of course, it may be a fan account and there’s nothing to say it’s genuine, but it’s only following two accounts: Glastonbury and Foo Fighters.

Its header photo depicts a grey car, while its profile picture is of a plaster cast and a fracture boot – further fuelling speculation it might be associated with the rock group after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg in 2015 and was forced to pull out of performing that year.

Florence and the Machine replaced them as the Friday night headliner, and Foo Fighters eventually had their chance in 2017.

Some Twitter users seem pretty certain it’ll be another Glasto appearance for the rockers:

Others, however, think it might be “Common People” rock group Pulp – to the extent that the band’s drummer Nick Banks has already commented on the rumours:

Other mysterious slots at the festival which are yet to be announced include Friday and Saturday performances on the Woodsies stage (formerly known as the John Peel Stage) and a Saturday evening set on the Park Stage.

