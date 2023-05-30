Glastonbury line-up rumours heat up with mysterious 'Churnups' speculation

After sharing the first line-up poster back in March and drip-feeding individual stage line-ups in the weeks that followed, Glastonbury Festival has finally revealed the full list of artists set to descend on Worthy Farm in Somerset in the last full week of June.
Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John were already confirmed as headliners, but now a string of ‘TBA’ acts have surfaced across the festival’s countless stages – and an unknown group known as ‘The Churnups’ performing on the iconic Pyramid Stage has sent social media ablaze.
Searching “The Churnups” online has search engines thinking you’ve misspelled ‘turnip’, and the only social media presence appearing to relate to the band is an unverified Twitter account created only this month.
Of course, it may be a fan account and there’s nothing to say it’s genuine, but it’s only following two accounts: Glastonbury and Foo Fighters.
Its header photo depicts a grey car, while its profile picture is of a plaster cast and a fracture boot – further fuelling speculation it might be associated with the rock group after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg in 2015 and was forced to pull out of performing that year.
Florence and the Machine replaced them as the Friday night headliner, and Foo Fighters eventually had their chance in 2017.
Some Twitter users seem pretty certain it’ll be another Glasto appearance for the rockers:
\u201c@TheChurnups Mr Grohl might have something to do with this. Leg cast dated 2015 - June David broke his leg. Also pic of his car and account followed by Glasto Fest and The Foos. (However, it was also followed by Pulp)\nI\u2019ve also been told the band are booked in to a Bristol hotel that weekend!\u201d— The Churnups (@The Churnups) 1685453340
\u201cThe Churnups will be the Foo Fighters, or Dave Grohl + others. Dave loves #Glastonbury , they're touring with new music and his mates Queens of the Stone Age are also playing. I'd bet money on it if I was a gambling sort (but I'm not, so I won't).\u201d— Sue (@Sue) 1685463376
\u201c@AnimalGlasto @Glastopia @GlastoPhot0 @GlastoFestFeed @glastobation @DuckEddthe @AntGlasto @Katie_Haddow @glastonbury\u201d— GlastoAnimal (@GlastoAnimal) 1685446393
\u201cThe churnups who are you\ud83e\udd28\ud83e\udd28\ud83e\udd28 please be foo fighters\u201d— Lauren\ud83e\udd20 (@Lauren\ud83e\udd20) 1685458542
Others, however, think it might be “Common People” rock group Pulp – to the extent that the band’s drummer Nick Banks has already commented on the rumours:
\u201cHere\u2019s some clarifications \n\nThe Wednesday of which I speak is Sheffield Wednesday FC. League 1 play-off winners. \n\nThough it\u2019s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the \u2018Churnups\u2019 band. Ok?\n\nOver and out. (For now)\u201d— Nick Banks (@Nick Banks) 1685460007
\u201cThe Churnups\n\nWhen something is churned it becomes Pulp \ud83d\ude09 \n\n#Glastonbury #Glasto\u201d— Gl\u26fa\ufe0fstobation \ud83d\udca6 (@Gl\u26fa\ufe0fstobation \ud83d\udca6) 1685444842
\u201cThere are 39 TBAs on the line-up.\n\nSome are just places yet to be confirmed, others could be secret sets. Key ones to look out for...\n\u2022 Pyramid Friday - The Churnups has to be Pulp.\n\u2022 Woodsies Friday 19:30 & Sat 18:00\n\u2022 The Park Saturday 19:45\n\n#Glastonbury\u201d— The Glasto Thingy (@The Glasto Thingy) 1685445509
\u201c@20thcenturymarc I'm sure there were rumours circulating about a Foo Fighters secret set, but I've 100% convinced myself that The Churnups are Pulp\u201d— Marc Burrows (@Marc Burrows) 1685446677
\u201cInteresting on the Glasto line up. "The Churnups", third from the top on the Pyramid on Friday, are a band that does not exist. Also, the TBA secret slots have been moved from The Park to Woodsies (aka John Peel/New Bands). Expect Pulp, Blur or both? https://t.co/DLWzaLcjrr\u201d— Marc Burrows (@Marc Burrows) 1685446677
\u201cThe Churnups? Has my Pulp at Glasto manifestation worked?!?\u201d— C\u2728\ufe0f (@C\u2728\ufe0f) 1685446559
Other mysterious slots at the festival which are yet to be announced include Friday and Saturday performances on the Woodsies stage (formerly known as the John Peel Stage) and a Saturday evening set on the Park Stage.
