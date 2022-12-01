What if an absolutely massive bear ate a massive stash of cocaine and went on a massive rampage?

That’s the central question at the heart of new movie Cocaine Bear, which looks just as crazy as you’d expect.

Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks directs the horror-comedy which, as the name suggests, sees a bear go on a drug-fuelled murderous rampage.

The film stars The Americans actor Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

It’s also one of the final roles late actor Ray Liotta gave before his death in May this year.

The trailer captures the tone of the film and sees the bloodied creature running after hapless sightseers, local drug gangs and explorers.

Be afraid, be very afraid Universal Pictures

The really bonkers thing is, the film is at least partly inspired by real-life events.

In September 1985, a 175lb black bear in north Georgia ingested a duffel bag of cocaine that convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton had abandoned.

While the bear was eventually found next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine, it didn’t quite go on the rampage that the bear in the film does.

It has all the hallmarks of a cult classic in the making, and it’s provoked a big reaction since dropping online.

































Even Elon Musk got involved.





Cocaine Bear will be released on 23 February 2023.



