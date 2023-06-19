TV gardener Daisy Payne has left fans stunned sharing snaps of her summer wardrobe – including gorgeous flowing dresses.

The ITV presenter, who recently visited Belvoir farm, frequently shows off incredible outfits on Instagram, with her 22,000 followers eager to find out where the clothes are from.

And she’s more than happy to share her fashion secrets, having revealed where she shops some of her top looks - from Studio B Fashion to Franks London and RIXO.

In one clip, Daisy can be seen in a video frolicking in a field wearing a flowing white dress with blue flowers bought from Studio B Fashion, an online store with a curated edit of independent brands like Pink City Prints.

She is visiting Belvoir farm, the brand well-known for its elderflower cordial, alongside Pev Manners, the company’s managing director, who challenges her to jump on board to help with the annual elderflower harvest, and race to make the fastest and freshest elderflower cordial of 2023.

The moment is made even more wholesome by Daisy holding a weaved basket as the pair skip through the field and Pev hums “I’m singing in the rain” – while gently swinging his wooden walking cane.

A regular on ITV’s This Morning and a social media influencer, country-loving Daisy is known for bringing a touch of glamour and floral fashion to the gardening world.

She rolled up her sleeves to help the local community pick flowers in return for cash payment.

Daisy said: “I was delighted to be part of this wonderful harvest.

“I’m a huge fan of elderflower cordial and it was great to find out more about how Belvoir Farm turns their wild and organic elderflowers into drinks with help from the local community.”

“It was wonderful meeting the local volunteers around Belvoir Farm, who had come out to help us all pick and then transform this wonderful bounty of nature into the delicious drink we all know and love.

“It’s really a unique experience. Not only can the pickers earn some extra cash with their endeavours, but it’s also a fantastic way to enjoy nature, and really understand the process of bush to bottle.”

Company managing director Pev said: “It’s great to take Daisy out of her garden, into the wonderful Vale of Belvoir countryside and we’re delighted to say our annual harvest is still going strong and it was so much fun working with Daisy to welcome her into the wonderful wild organic fields at Belvoir Farm.

“It really has given this year’s harvest a brilliant start.”

Daisy went behind the scenes to see how the brand’s Elderflower Cordial charted its bush to bottle journey and award-winning recipe that’s now shipped worldwide to over 40 markets.

Taking up the challenge to pick, infuse and blend the flowers with the brand's trademark sugar, lemon and spring water that go onto create its signature delicious flavour, Daisy then bottled, boxed and delivered the bottles to a local bar and supermarket to enjoy.

The TV star still looked as fresh as a Daisy despite the hard work picking. “You look like a ray of sunshine,” says Sam.

In another video, she wears another Victorian-style long dress in black and white, with her blonde tresses flowing across her shoulders.

“Love your dress, where is it from? xx,” asks Mel, with Daisy replying that it’s from Franks London. [sic]

Although that particular look doesn’t appear to be available on the retail site any longer, there are plenty of similar ones – with price tags from £190-£235.

In a different post, Daisy wears a gorgeous flowing summer outfit from Hope & Ivy, priced around £85 depending on where you get it.

Elsewhere, she is dolled up in a similar look but in a blue shade with flowers on it.

“You come through HARD with the dresses,” writes one fan, as the presenter reveals the outfit is from RIXO and costs £275.

Looking at her wardrobe, one thing is clear: Daisy Payne is the queen of floral.

