Denis Villeneuve fans think he could cast 'perfect villain' in next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve has been confirmed as the director for the upcoming (and highly anticipated) James Bond film, with fans already imagining how he's going to put his stamp on the popular film franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the news of Villeneuve's joining the project, with the Canadian's previous work including Dune, Dune: Part Two, Blade Runner 2049, and Prisoners.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said as the latest Bond director, as per Variety.

“I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Given the passionate Bond fanbase, it's no surprise that social media was abuzz with news of Villeneuve directing the next film in the legendary action franchise.

In fact, people have already starting fan casting for the upcoming film.

One person said, "You have the opportunity to create an all-timer Bond villain here Denis…" sharing a photo of actor Rebecca Ferguson.

The Swedish actress plays Lady Jessica in the Dune films and has also starred in the Mission Impossible franchise and The Greatest Showman.

Elsewhere, reactions came in thick and fast.

"This is a 'Holy S***' Moment," a second person said.













"Denis Villeneuve directing Bond," a third person posted, sharing a GIF of rumoured Bond contender Idris Elba.













A fourth person shared, "Raise your hand if you’re excited to read that Denis Villenueve is dune the next James Bond," along with an enthusiastic hand raising GIF.





Someone else declared they "already know" it's going to be a great film.

The question is, when can we expect Villeneuve's Bond film?

There has been no official announcement of a release date yet, nor a casting announcement regarding who will succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic role. Given that the director is shooting the third Dune film this summer, it seemingly appears that production will not start until around 2027, with a potential release in 2028 or 2029.

