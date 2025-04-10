James Bond author shares one 'huge mistake' made with franchise

Best selling author Anthony Horowitz who wrote three James Bond books has admitted that he thought killing Bond in the last movie was a huge mistake.



Horowitz praised previous producer Barbara Broccoli during a BBC Breakfast interview, but disagreed with the decision to kill him off, saying the next films would have to ignore the previous storyline completely.

When asked why they would pretend it didn't exist Horowitz said, "What are you going to do have him wake up in a shower and it was all a dream? He was blown to smithereens, he swallowed poison, he was drowned in acid, he was killed big time."





