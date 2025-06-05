James Bond game 007 First Light gets explosive first trailer

The debut trailer for 007 First Light the James Bond video game has dropped and fans are comparing it to Uncharted.

Players will follow the origin story of a young James Bond as he joins the 00 ranks after being described as a "bullet without a target".

Despite being announced at a PlayStation event, the trailer confirms it will be available on Xbox, PC, and the Switch 2 as well as the PS5.

Although there is no release date as of yet, its estimated sometime in 2026.

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings