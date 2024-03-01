Does Dune 2 have a post credits scene?

The day that sci-fi fans and movie lovers have waited for has finally arrived: Dune: Part Two is now in cinemas but do you need to sit through the credits to get more from the story?

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic based on the iconic books by Frank Herbert wowed audiences with its first installment in 2021 and part two will wrap up the tale of Paul Atredies from the first mammoth book.

While a third installment hasn't been confirmed by Warner Bros at the time of writing, it's hard to see anything other than a box office disaster to prevent it from happening.

With the speculation in the air about a potential trilogy, which would factor in the events of the second Herbert novel, Dune Messiah (Herbert wrote six Dune books) fans have been speculating as to whether there will be a post or mid-credit sting to set up another movie.

Is there a post-credit or mid-credit scene in Dune: Part Two?

To put it bluntly, no there isn't an extra scene in the movie once the credits start rolling.

There wasn't one for the first film so it wouldn't make sense for there to be one in the new movie either.

Plus, it doesn't feel like Villeneuve's style, who despite becoming one of the biggest sci-fi directors around, having also helmed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 has avoided the tropes that over big franchises have fallen into.

The Canadian director is said to be working on the script for the next movie but we'll likely have to wait a few more years until we even get confirmation of it, let alone a trailer.

