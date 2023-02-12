Ellie Goulding has given fans an update after an awkward exchange during the Brits became one of the most talked about moments from Saturday night’s ceremony.

The singer was praised for the way she handled the on-stage conversation with singer-songwriter Tom Grennan who referenced her outfit and asked her if those were her "real boobs."

The 36-year-old singer was presenting the award for Best Newcomer alongside Grennan when he referenced the moulded “breastplate” she was wearing.

"I love what you’re doing. These are your real boobs?" Grennan asked.

Goulding hesitated before replying with: "No these are not. Mine are a lot further apart sadly. I wish."

Viewers criticised Grennan for the 'uncomfortable' moment but praised Goulding for how she dealt with it – and now Goulding has explained the situation ad defended Grennan with a post on social media.

“A word on Brit/ tit gate,” she wrote on Twitter. “I was wearing a beautiful breastplate, thank you all for appreciating it ;) My friend @Tom_Grennan is 100% an ally and we were having a bit of fun.

“No offence taken, no harm intended- and no other interpretations necessary x.”

Grennan responded to the message by writing: “Love ya @elliegoulding What started as a joke between Ellie and I before we went on stage came out all wrong. The nerves got the better of us, but that does not excuse what was said, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended - that’s not me at all, and I am sorry x.”

There were plenty of talking points from Saturday’s event, one of which saw comedian and host Mo Gilligan mistakenly introduce Lewis Capaldi as “Sam Capaldi” – in an apparent mix-up with fellow performer Sam Smith.

West Ham footballer Declan Rice also presented the Best Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act award to Aitch, alongside actor Jodi Turner-Smith and no-one was sure why he was there.

