Ellie Goulding praised for response to 'uncomfortable' question about her 'boobs' at Brits

Ellie Goulding has been praised for how she handled an awkward moment with singer-songwriter Tom Grennan at the Brit Awards on Saturday when he asked her if those were her "real boobs."

The 36-year-old singer was presenting the award for Best Newcomer alongside Grennan. However, things got off to a very peculiar start after Grennan began the segment with an odd exchange.

Goulding was wearing a backless-PVC like top with molded breasts on the top. If you think of the George Clooney Batman suit then you are on the right track.

Grennan bought the audience's attention to the top by asking Goudling by asking: "I love what you’re doing. These are your real boobs?"

Seemingly taken aback by the question, Goulding hesitated before replying with: "no these are not, mine are a lot further apart sadly. I wish."

Grennan sheepishly said "sorry" in response before moving on to present the award, which went to Wet Leg.

It's unclear if this was a scripted segment or not but those watching at home criticised Grennan for the 'uncomfortable' moment but praised Goulding for how she dealt with it.

































