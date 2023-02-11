Ellie Goulding praised for response to 'uncomfortable' question about her 'boobs' at Brits

Celebrities
Ellie Goulding has been praised for how she handled an awkward moment with singer-songwriter Tom Grennan at the Brit Awards on Saturday when he asked her if those were her "real boobs."
The 36-year-old singer was presenting the award for Best Newcomer alongside Grennan. However, things got off to a very peculiar start after Grennan began the segment with an odd exchange.
Goulding was wearing a backless-PVC like top with molded breasts on the top. If you think of the George Clooney Batman suit then you are on the right track.
Grennan bought the audience's attention to the top by asking Goudling by asking: "I love what you’re doing. These are your real boobs?"
Seemingly taken aback by the question, Goulding hesitated before replying with: "no these are not, mine are a lot further apart sadly. I wish."
Grennan sheepishly said "sorry" in response before moving on to present the award, which went to Wet Leg.
It's unclear if this was a scripted segment or not but those watching at home criticised Grennan for the 'uncomfortable' moment but praised Goulding for how she dealt with it.
\u201cNew respect for Ellie Goulding for gritting her teeth and bearing this kind of bs politely as we (you know) all have at least once for the sake of not making a whole room of people uncomfortable. Or, in this case, millions of fucking live viewers. #BRITs\u201d— Minnie Wright (@Minnie Wright) 1676150646
\u201cTom Grennan casually verbally harassing Ellie Goulding on stage at the Brits with that "are those your actual breasts" comment and getting way with it is not a good look in 2023, lads.\u201d— Paul Wheeler (@Paul Wheeler) 1676150147
\u201cNot Tom Grennan asking ellie Goulding if they\u2019re her real boobs on live tv #Brits2023 #BRITs\u201d— Jack Miller (@Jack Miller) 1676150085
\u201cTom Grennan realising he just asked Ellie Goulding about her boobs on live tv #Brits2023\u201d— Luke (@Luke) 1676150456
\u201cMy full rant! Feeling sorry for @elliegoulding #Brits2023 #BRITs\u201d— Scott McGlynn (@Scott McGlynn) 1676151814
\u201cDid Tom Grennan actually ask Ellie Goulding about her tits on TV? Really? What year are we in? And does he know he\u2019s on cam? Also, she is a giant and he is an ant. Buh bye #Brits2023\u201d— Cat Davies (@Cat Davies) 1676150414
\u201cCringe. Assume Tom Grennan has been drinking since breakfast and trying to be funny?? Does he realise he\u2019s at the Brits and live on stage/TV. Ellie Goulding handled it well. #Brits\u201d— Andrew Yee (@Andrew Yee) 1676151696
\u201c#Brits2023 #BRITs Tom Grennan asking Ellie Goulding about her boobs. It\u2019s such a car crash.\u201d— Alan Law (@Alan Law) 1676151720
