A new pop star you’ve never heard of was born at the Brit Awards on Saturday night, when comedian and host Mo Gilligan mistakenly introduced Lewis Capaldi as “Sam Capaldi” – in an apparent mix-up with fellow performer Sam Smith.

The Someone You Loved singer was about to perform his track Forget Me from his upcoming second album at the O2 Arena, but Gilligan seemed to partially confuse the Scottish musician with Smith, who performed their track Unholy with Kim Petras.

With a wine glass in hand, Gilligan told the crowd: “Performing his amazing number one single, Forget Me, it’s the brilliant – go crazy – it’s Sam Capaldi.”

The presenter would later to go on to address the blunder on his Instagram account, sharing a clip from a viral Vanity Fair video featuring actress Keke Palmer.

Looking down at a picture she had been given, Palmer looks back up and says: “I don’t know who this man is”.

Though it was arguably Capaldi himself who issued the best response to the viral moment, by posting an edited photo of his face superimposed onto Smith’s black latex costume:

Smith also expressed their support for the meme by reposting it on their Instagram Stories.

Twitter loved the drama of it all, too.

















It wasn’t the only awkward or chaotic incident to surface from the Brits either, as Lights singer Ellie Goulding was praised for her response to an “uncomfortable” question about her “boobs” by fellow artist Tom Grennan.

Elsewhere, West Ham footballer Declan Rice presented the Best Hip-hop/Grime/Rap Act award to Aitch, alongside actor Jodi Turner-Smith. No, we're not sure why he was there either.

