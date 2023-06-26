Amazing extract from Sir Elton John's book goes viral after Glastonbury set

An extract from Sir Elton John’s memoir has gone viral again after his closing set at Glastonbury festival on Sunday (June 25).

The passage was shared on Twitter by user Carl Woodward who added the caption: “I often think about Elton John’s memoir.”

The extract from John's 2019 autobiography Me says: “I don't need a psychiatrist to tell me that material possessions aren't a replacement for love or personal happiness. I've spent enough miserable, lonely nights in houses filled with beautiful things to have worked that out for myself a long time ago.

“And I really don't recommend going shopping in the depressing aftermath of a three-day cocaine binge, unless you want to wake up the next day confronted by bags and bags filled with absolute crap you don't actually remember buying.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Or, in my case, you wake up the next morning to a phone call informing you that you've bought a tram. Not a model tram. An actual tram.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

“A Melbourne W2 class drop-centre combination tram, that the voice at the end of the phone is now informing you has to be shipped from Australia to Britain, where it can only be delivered to your house by hanging it from two Chinook helicopters.”

It has prompted an outpouring of affection for the pop star on social media. One person replied: “Brilliant book! Like being at the pub with him whilst he tells anecdote after anecdote.”









Another person added: “I loved his memoir. One of the best things I've read in ages.”

One other commenter said: “The Legend has such style!”

The best bit? He still has the tram, according to a tweet by the original poster.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.