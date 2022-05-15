You could say it was written in the stars, but one hardcore fan of the Eurovision Song Contest managed to successfully predict Sam Ryder’s huge accomplishment on Saturday more than eight months ago.

Jon Will Chambers, a writer and campaigner who describes himself as having “a long running obsession” with the competition, penned a tweet all the way back on September 6 last year about who he thought should represent the UK in Turin, Italy.

“If the BBC wanted a plan for Eurovision then I highly recommend ignoring Paul McCartney and the Spice Girls and pick up the phone to Sam Ryder and Red Triangle (who have links to Ruth Lorenzo and Saara Aalto).

“This is the kind of entry to aim for,” he wrote, linking to Ryder’s track More.

Needless to say, Twitter users are now impressed with Jon’s foresight, as the UK scored second place with Space Man – a considerable improvement compared to last year, when James Newman finished with the dreaded “nul points”:

It was also the first time the UK came second in over 20 years, which is quite something.

While Ryder topped the leaderboard at the end of the jury votes, it was Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra who took home the trophy after a surge in the public televote saw them rise to top position.

Congratulating the group on their win, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history, and I believe – not for the last time.

“Thank you for winning, [Kulash Orchestra] and to everyone who voted for us! Sure, our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away.”

And as for Jon’s prediction for 2023?

“Give me a few days,” he said.

