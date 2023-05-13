Eurovision 2023 takes place in Liverpool tonight and we've got you covered for all the memes that you are going to need.
This year's contest is taking place in the UK as last year's winners, Ukraine are unable to host due to the illegal invasion of their country by Russia and the ongoing war between the two nations.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been prevented from speaking at the grand final but reigning champions Kalush Orchestra believes he would have wanted to.
Tymofii Muzychuk, a piper who forms part of the seven-piece, told the PA news agency: “Actually we think that President Zelensky would have wanted to thank all the British people for doing this and, as we can see, Britain took this very responsibly, the UK. And so actually I think it would have been nice for him to talk.”
Elsewhere, UK entry Mae Muller has received messages of support from the world of politics, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “we’re all cheering you on”.
“Good luck to (Mae Muller) a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!” Sir Keir tweeted.
“We’re all cheering you on.”
Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight we’re rooting for our fellow Londoner Mae Muller in the #Eurovision final.”
As the tension mounts, here's how the UK is preparing for the night's activities.
\u201cEurovision has sent this city round the bend. Why is there a DJ at the Co-Op on Lark Lane lol\u201d— Hats fan account (@Hats fan account) 1683993131
\u201cEUROVISION I'M READY FOR YA #Eurovision2023\u201d— Duolingo \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Duolingo \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1683975305
Yes, that was Kate Middleton in the intro.
\u201cThe Kate Middleton cameo was a bit Kylie Jenner in the WAP video wasn\u2019t it lol #Eurovision\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1684004805
\u201cKate Middleton wasn\u2019t asked to play at the coronation gig then #Eurovision\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1684004828
\u201cKate Middleton playing the piano is pretty good but it's not quite The Queen skydiving with James Bond is it?\n\n#Eurovision\u201d— innocent drinks (@innocent drinks) 1684004716
Piers Morgan is not in the spirit of things.
\u201cIf you\u2019re watching Eurovision, you need to get a life.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1684004972
Lots of love for Austria's inspired Edgar Allen Poe song.
\u201cEdgar Allan Poe's ghost being summoned to Liverpool #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Austria\u201d— Ella \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee (@Ella \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee) 1684005727
\u201cNot enough Edgar Allen Poe themed techno these days if you ask me #Eurovision2023\u201d— katie spalding (@katie spalding) 1684005806
\u201cIt\u2019s what Edgar Allen Poe would have wanted #Eurovision\u201d— Elizabeth Day (@Elizabeth Day) 1684005746
\u201cjust hannah waddingham vibing to who the hell is edgar \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— daisy (@daisy) 1684005972
Not vibing Switzerland.
\u201c\u2018I don\u2019t wanna be a soldier\u2019. You\u2019re Swiss mate, you\u2019re neutral. Your luck\u2019s in. #Eurovision\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1684006288
\u201clook i said it before and it still stands #Eurovision\u201d— amber\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee (@amber\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee) 1684006181
Not quite sure what Serbia was going for.
\u201cSerbia very much bringing fisher price Nine Inch Nails #Eurovision\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1684006776
\u201cPOV you're a bar of soap in a soap dish #Serbia #Eurovision\u201d— Fraser (@Fraser) 1684006652
We've seen that France entry somewhere before.
Cyprus's entry turned heads for all the right reasons.
\u201cCyprus looking like he's ready to try out for his yellow belt #Eurovision2023\u201d— katie spalding (@katie spalding) 1684007182
\u201cThe entire timeline since Cyprus started \n#Eurovision \u201d— TinyDavyQ (@TinyDavyQ) 1683833646
Sorry Spain, it's a no.
\u201cWhy is Spain wearing part of a car crash? #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684007637
\u201cI\u2019m not sure what I expected from Spain but it wasn\u2019t the jarring sensations I\u2019m experiencing\u2026 #eurovision\u201d— dr becki nash (@dr becki nash) 1684007557
Additional reporting from PA.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.