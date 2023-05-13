Eurovision 2023 takes place in Liverpool tonight and we've got you covered for all the memes that you are going to need.

This year's contest is taking place in the UK as last year's winners, Ukraine are unable to host due to the illegal invasion of their country by Russia and the ongoing war between the two nations.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been prevented from speaking at the grand final but reigning champions Kalush Orchestra believes he would have wanted to.

Tymofii Muzychuk, a piper who forms part of the seven-piece, told the PA news agency: “Actually we think that President Zelensky would have wanted to thank all the British people for doing this and, as we can see, Britain took this very responsibly, the UK. And so actually I think it would have been nice for him to talk.”

Elsewhere, UK entry Mae Muller has received messages of support from the world of politics, as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said “we’re all cheering you on”.

“Good luck to (Mae Muller) a Kentish Town local, at @Eurovision tonight!” Sir Keir tweeted.

“We’re all cheering you on.”

Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight we’re rooting for our fellow Londoner Mae Muller in the #Eurovision final.”

As the tension mounts, here's how the UK is preparing for the night's activities.









Yes, that was Kate Middleton in the intro.









Piers Morgan is not in the spirit of things.

Lots of love for Austria's inspired Edgar Allen Poe song.









Not vibing Switzerland.













Not quite sure what Serbia was going for.









We've seen that France entry somewhere before.





Cyprus's entry turned heads for all the right reasons.









Sorry Spain, it's a no.





























Additional reporting from PA.

