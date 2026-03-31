Eurovision Song Contest launches first-ever Asian edition in Bangkok

The Eurovision music spectacle is set to launch its first Asian edition in Bangkok later this year, with at least 10 nations confirmed for the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026: Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.

More are expected before the November finale.

Martin Green, the contest's director, announced: "As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent."

Bangkok was lauded as the ideal host by Chuwit Sirivajjakul, stating it "has always been a place where cultures come together, where music fills the air, and where celebration is part of everyday life."

The main European gala, drawing over 100 million viewers annually, frequently finds itself embroiled in geopolitical events despite striving to put pop music before politics.

This year's competition in Vienna faces boycotts over Israel’s participation from Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. Russia was expelled in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine, and protests over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have led organisers to restrict political flag-waving.

Similar tensions could emerge in Asia. Host nation Thailand and Cambodia engaged in deadly border clashes twice last year.