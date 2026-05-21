Trump sparks fresh concerns by claiming he may still be president ‘in 2026 or 2032’

Donald Trump just will not stop talking about potentially running for a third term, even though he and everyone in his administration knows it’s against the US constitution.

Trump has been distributing caps with “Trump 2028” on them for months now. There was also recently a “chilling” moment a Trump judicial nominee refused to answer a basic question on his eligibility to serve as president again should concern everyone.

But while Trump continues to make reference to running for president again in 2028 , he’s now speaking about ‘being here in 2032’.

Trump was speaking at the US Coast Guard Academy's 145th graduating class at Cadet Memorial Field when he discussed 11 icebreaker ships which have been ordered for the US military.

Trump said: "We're making, right now, currently under construction, we have 11. Beautiful.

“And I said, 'Come on, when's the first one coming?' They said, 'In 28'. I said, 'I'm going to be here in 28'.”

The president added: “Maybe I'll be here in 32, too. I don't know. Maybe I will. But I'm going to be here in 28. And I'll tell you, I say, that's great, because I'm going to be there."

The moment sparked a big reaction online, with many slamming the comments about breaking the constitution by running for a third term. Some also criticised the partisan nature of the address to the armed forced.





One commentator wrote: "There is absolutely no excuse for this. This is about as unAmerican as it gets."

"We can't normalize this," another said.









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