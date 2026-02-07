Super Bowl commercials are being teased - which celebs are starring in them?

This Sunday is one of the big sporting events of the year. That's right, it's Super Bowl LX, where the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks.

Not only is it a sporting spectacle, but the event will also see Bad Bunny perform the iconic halftime show.

In between all the football and music, you might see some familiar faces in the Super Bowl commercial - everyone from Sabrina Carpenter, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Katseye to name just a few (there's a lot).

Already, brands have been sharing teasers and the full adverts ahead of Sunday - here is a round-up of all the ones we've seen so far.

Sabrina Carpenter Pringles

On February 3, Pringles dropped its Super Bowl commercial featuring singer Sabrina Carpenter where she wishes for a man while holding a can of Pringles.

In the end, she ultimately builds herself a "man" out of Pringles, with the pair shown at a romantic dinner and driving in a convertible.

UberEats - Matthew McConaughey, Bradley Cooper, Parker Posey

If you're looking for celebrity cameos, then the UberEast Super Bowl is jam-packed with them. In fact, users can pick from various celebs to create their very own Super Bowl commercial with Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper in the food delivery app.

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Tramell Tillman, Sauce Gardner, Sourdough Sam, Jerry Rice, and Pork Chop Womack are among the cameos.





Ben Stiller and Benson Boone - Instacart ad

Ben Stiller and Benson Boone join forces in a European disco pop commercial directed by Spike Jonze, where they sing about a new "Preference Picker," an option where customers select preferences such as how ripe they'd like their bananas.

(And there are back flips, of course.)





Kendall Jenner - Fannatics ad

Kendall Jenner pokes fun at the so-called 'Kardashian Curse' in her Fanatics Sportsbook ad, titled 'Bet on Kendall' - the idea that any man romantically involved with a Kardashian faces an inevitable rough patch.

"Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed," the 30-year-old quipped. "Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this... modelling!?"

Guy Fieri - Bosch ad

In Bosch's Super Bowl ad teaser "A Little Buzz", we see Food Network star Guy Fieri looking nervous as a hand approaches with a pair of hair clippers near Fieri's classic bleached hair, and an image of him then flashes with a dark head of hair

Emma Stone - Squarespace

"Emma Stone is lost in A Requiem of Unrepentant Anguish" in Squarespace's cinematic advert.

Andy Sandberg - Hellman's

Andy Samberg plays "Meal Diamond" in Hellmann's "Sweet Sandwich Time," as he sings a mayo remix of Neil Diamond's tune "Sweet Caroline."





Peyton Manning, Shane Gillis, and Post Malone - BudLight ad

Post Malone, Peyton Manning and comedian Shane Gillis reunite in the BudLight 2026 commercial after their "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac" last year.

The trio are guests at a wedding when disaster strikes - a keg of Bud Light slips off a dolly and rolls down a steep hill. T

Soon all three, along with the bride, groom and guests, chase - all to the tune of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."





Katseye, Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key, and Danny McBride - State Farm

It's an all star line up in the State Farm ad where Hailee Steinfeld sits down for an appointment with a pair of agents played by Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key at the fictional Halfway There Insurance firm.

At one point comedic duo then sing a parody of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” tweaking the lyrics to emphasise that they are not willing to go the extra mile for customers.

And pop group Katseye make a cameo with some choreography that will no doubt go viral like their GAP jean advert last year.





Kurt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Chloe Kim, & TJ Oshie | Michelob ULTRA

With the Winter Olympics currently taking place, the Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl ad plays on this concept.

In the commerical we see Kurt Russell play Michelob's "The ULTRA Instructor," in skiing as he teaches a slow skier how to get down the slope before his friends as well as how to dodge having to buy everyone's apres-ski drinks









Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Alexander - Dunkin' ad





Of course, the Dunkin' commercial would feature Ben Affleck - and he's joined by other celebs in the 2026 advert.

In the ad, the actor attempts to persuade "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc and "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander to release the contents of a VHS tape labelled "Network Pilot '95 v3."





Melissa McCarthy - E.l.f Cosmetics

We see Melissa McCarthy wake up from a car crash in a hospital, in this telenovela styled commerical where she has to learn Spanish before watching the biggest reggaeton concert in the US - a little wink to Bad Bunny's half-time performance.

To help with rolling her Rs, she applies some of e.l.f.'s Glow Reviver Lip Oil.





George Clooney - GrubHub

In his Super Bowl advert debut, George Clooney is sitting at a fancy dinner in an impressive building where fellow diners can be heard complaining that they have to "eat the fees."

This comes as the food delivery company will get rid of delivery and service fees on restaurant orders over $50.





Andy Cohen - Nerds

TV host Andy Cohen stars in a new Nerds Super Bowl 2026 commercial promoting their new Juicy Gummy Clusters.





William Shatner - Raisin Bran

William Shatner stars in a Raisin Bran cereal ad titled "Will Shat" and as you can imagine, there's a lot of fibre talk on how the product keeps you regular.

