Robert De Niro puts Trump on blast at Cannes film festival

Robert De Niro gave a rousing speech at Cannes Film Festival while accepting a lifetime achievement award, criticising US President Donald Trump and his tariffs on the film industry.

De Niro spoke of Donald Trump's cuts to funding and support of the arts, humanities and education, and most recently the 100 per cent tariff on films produced outside the US.

The Goodfellas actor went on to say that it was unacceptable, saying: "Unlike a film we can't just all sit back and watch, we have to act and we have to act now, without violence but with great passion and determination."

