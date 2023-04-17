Frank Ocean's Coachella headline set wasn't livestreamed and fans were furious

Frank Ocean fans were dealt an unhappy plot twist hours before he took to the stage at Coachella.
The music world was delighted to learn that the elusive artist would be headlining California’s hottest festival on 16 April, only to be left crestfallen on the night.
Well, that’s not strictly true. If you managed to nab yourself a ticket to the big event you would have been treated to the man himself performing stunning renditions of hits including ‘Novacane’, ‘Crack Rock’ and ‘Thinkin Bout You’.
However, for the millions of stay-at-home Coachella followers who rely on experiencing their favourite acts via live stream, it was all a bit of a damp squib.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
YouTube’s Twitter account announced on Sunday afternoon: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”
\u201cFrank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella livestream. The current schedule is in the description \u2192 https://t.co/oweGcgaTZs\u201d— YouTube (@YouTube) 1681697338
Inevitably, people were not impressed as they scrambled to, at the very least, find mobile phone footage of his set posted to social media.
\u201cnow i have to watch frank oceans performance from someone\u2019s busted ass tiktok live help me\u201d— kiara \ud83d\udc2f (@kiara \ud83d\udc2f) 1681697649
\u201cme trynna find a working stream of frank oceans performance\u201d— \ud83e\uddd0 (@\ud83e\uddd0) 1681699137
But at least Twitter users shared a taste of what it was like to be there:
\u201cfrank ocean performing \u201cwhite ferrari\u201d live @ coachella\n\u201d— SK\u26a1\ufe0f (@SK\u26a1\ufe0f) 1681712907
\u201cfrank ocean dancing/vibing to chanel live at coachella\u201d— Frank Ocean Daily (@Frank Ocean Daily) 1681713893
\u201cthinkin bout you by frank ocean at coachella.\u201d— songs that changed history (@songs that changed history) 1681707896
Still, some of the lucky attendees voiced some frustration that, because he began his set late, he had to finish early due to a 12 am (local time) curfew imposed by the festival:
\u201cStarted the set late, didn\u2019t let them live stream it, now ending the set early\u2026 frank ocean you will rue the day\u201d— u\u0250l\u0250 (@u\u0250l\u0250) 1681716286
\u201cI stayed up all late just for frank oceans set to get cut off bc he got on stage so fucking late and now it\u2019s hit curfew\u2026.\u201d— Tay\ud83e\ude90 (@Tay\ud83e\ude90) 1681716416
Ocean hasn’t performed live in years, other than a handful of DJ sets, which made his performance at Coachella this year all the more remarkable.
He was first announced as a headliner at the festival for 2020, but the Covid pandemic stopped that from happening, meaning fans had to wait another three years to see him.
It wasn’t till he’d finished his rework of ‘White Ferrari’ on Sunday night that Ocean addressed the crowd for the first time, telling them: “It’s been so long. Everybody I’ve talked to has said how long it’s been, so long, so long... but I have missed you.”
He went on to address rumours of a new album in the pipeline and pay tribute to his 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux, who died in a car accident back in August 2020.
“I want to talk about why I’m here, because it’s not because of the new album. Not that there’s not a new album, but there’s not right now. It’s not right now,” he said, according to Pitchfork.
“These last couple [of] years my life changed so much. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged here so much of the time. I hated the dust,” he recalled.
Thinking about Ryan, he continued: “I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us. I wanted to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love for all this time.”
\u201cFrank Ocean's speech during his Coachella set.\n\nhttps://t.co/GN8Ly4GaHN\u201d— Odd Future (@Odd Future) 1681713202
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.