Glastonbury 2024 lineup called ‘the worst ever’

The Glastonbury line-up for 2024 has been announced and while it’s inevitable that it splits opinion, this year’s bill has been blasted by music fans on social media.

It’s been confirmed that Dua Lipa will headline the festival alongside Coldplay and SZA. Shania Twain will play the coveted Legends slot on the Sunday.

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae, IDLES, Disclosure, The National, The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club and Avril Lavigne are also among the artists set to perform.

On Twitter/X, the official Glastonbury account promised “many more acts and attractions” will be announced as the festival date approaches.

Shania Twain will play the legends slot Getty Images

The news, as it always does, sparked a huge reaction on social media – with some branding it the ‘worst’ lineup they’d ever seen, and others looking at it a little more positively.

“This may be the worst line up the festival has ever had!” one wrote.

“Tenth year and by far the worst line up. No wonder there were no leaks,” another wrote.

However, one added: “Let’s face it, sexists who like the same old men to dominate Glastonbury every year are gonna be angry! This is a great lineup for music that people are actually listening to.”

Others noted how none of the big names who were rumoured for the festival made it onto the bill, including hotly tipped artists including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen.

