The line-up for Glastonbury 2022 has been officially confirmed, a whole three years after the festival last took place.

And we have to say, it's looking pretty tasty.

The first poster has been revealed on social media and it’s announced that Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney will headline alongside the already-announced Billie Eilish.

It’s confirmation after they were heavily rumoured to be leading the way on the Pyramid stage.

Eilish will become the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury history when she takes to the stage on the first night of the festival, Friday 24 June.

Diana Ross will also be performing in the traditional “legends” slot on Sunday afternoon.

Other acts announced today include the likes of Charli XCX, Elbow, Foals, Fontaines DC, Haim, Herbie Hancock, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Kacey Musgraves, Little Simz, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Olivia Rodrigo, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Primal Scream, Sam Fender, St Vincent and Years & Years.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis posted from her own Twitter account: “We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022 – and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

Festival fans are raring to go after Glastonbury was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The 2019 edition of the event was headlined by The Killers, The Cure and Stormzy, with Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson also performing.

