Everything you need to know about new Philomena Cunk series 'Cunk on Cinema'

We've seen her ask the hard-hitting questions about Britain, Earth, and Life; now Philomena Cunk is returning with a new series about the history of cinema.

"Cunk on Cinema" will see Diane Morgan reprise the iconic character she and Charlie Brooker created, as part of the three-part mockumentary series, which is currently in production and is set to air on BBC 2 and iPlayer and be released on Netflix outside the U.K. and Ireland.

What will the series be about?

BBC

We can expect Cunk to ask the film experts about everything to do with cinema, its history, the invention of the camera, the New Wave filmmakers of the 60s, right up to the entrance of CGI and what the future of AI holds.

As per the series synopsis: “Cunk will attempt to demystify it all while sitting in lumpy seats with stale popcorn, asking herself where did cinema come from? And why? What does it want? And why can’t it tell us?”

Charlie Brooker said: “Now that Sora has killed off Hollywood and itself (presumably as part of a murder-suicide pact), it's the perfect time to look back at two hundred centuries of cinema, in the company of an idiot we’re apparently cursed to employ: Philomena Cunk.”

"“Philomena Cunk is back! As our leading intrepid documentary filmmaker, who better to investigate the world of cinema? This series follows in the hugely successful footsteps of other Cunk projects, so we can’t wait to see what she unearths this time around. A huge thank you to the incredibly talented team at Pacesetter, Diane and Charlie for bringing Philomena back onto our screens," said Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC.

Cunk on the new series

“Cinema has given the world some of the most profound, memorable and moving visual moments in its unswerving depiction of the human condition: the shower scene in ‘Psycho,’ Death playing chess in that Swedish thing, and Tom Selleck’s glistening moustache in ‘Three Men And A Little Lady,’ to name but all three of the only examples I can think of at the moment,” said Cunk. “There will, unfortunately, be some bits in black and white, but we’ll keep that to the barest minimum.”

Social media reacts to the news

Since the news was announced, fans of Cunk have taken to social media to share their excitement about the series and have hilariously been predicting what we can expect.

One person wrote in Cunk's signature style, "The cinephiles believe the most significant thing you can do with your life is log a film on Letterboxd."









"HUGE day for britcom fans with a letterboxd account," a second person said.





A third person added, "GOD WILL RETURN WITH A NEW BIBLE."

"What is Cunk's Letterboxd top 4?" a fourth person asked.





A fifth person posted, "When the world needed her most, she returned…"

Someone else edited Cunk on an "absolute cinema" meme.

Elsewhere from Indy100, What to know about Dan Levy's new Netflix show Big Mistakes, and The Testaments: What to know about the Handmaid's Tale sequel.

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