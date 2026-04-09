There may have been a Schitt's Creek-shaped hole in our lives for the last six years, but Dan Levy is finally back, and already has everyone raving about his newest project - before it even began streaming.

Despite the idea previously being floated that the Emmy-winning show he created with his father, Eugene Levy, could return as a movie, he's since confirmed that without Catherine O'Hara (who died earlier this year aged 71), a reboot just simply wouldn't be possible.

Now, shaking things up, he's joined forces with comedy powerhouse, I Love LA's Rachel Sennott, for new Netflix show, Big Mistakes; a comedy-meets-a crime thriller to scratch all of our Schitt's Creek itches. And who wouldn't want that?

Netflix

The plot for the show sees a pair of chaotic, disorganised siblings blackmailed into an organised crime ring.

"This looks insanely wild and hilarious. After Schitt's Creek, I'll watch anything Dan Levy makes", one fan commented.

"I was sold when I saw Levy's face", another admitted.

"You had me at gay pastor", a third joked, while someone else referenced the show that cemented him as a household name, writing: "It's like David and Stevie in an alternate universe."

“I’m so excited to be bringing this truly chaotic family story to life with Netflix,” Levy himself has said of the new chapter. “I’m thrilled with the team we’re building both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Taylor Ortega is going to become a household name, and it’s been my life’s mission to get to call Laurie Metcalf ‘mother.’ Looking forward to getting to share this with everyone.”

Here's what we know about Big Mistakes...

Netflix

When is Big Mistakes released?

Big Mistakes is available to stream from 9 April 2026.

Where can I watch Dan Levy's Big Mistakes?

Big Mistakes is streaming on Netflix.

What is Big Mistakes about?

Big Mistakes is a crime-comedy that sees a two dysfunctional siblings - a New Jersey pastor and his sister, a teacher - accidentally get trapped in an organised crime ring.

"I'm going to blow your brains out", a gang member with a gun threatens the pair in the trailer, while Levy's character quips back: "You're being very dramatic!"

Who is in the cast of Big Mistakes?

As well as being a co-creator, Dan Levy himself will play one of the show's leads, Nicky, while Taylor Ortega will play his sister, Morgan.

The series also stars Jack Innanen (Adults, The Office Movers) as Max, Boran Kuzum (Thank You, Next, Bihter: A Forbidden Passion) as Yusuf, Abby Quinn (Hell of a Summer, Knock at the Cabin) as Natalie, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds, Sharp Objects) as Annette, Jacob Gutierrez (Dear Edward, Bull) as Tareq, Joe Barbara (Just in Time, FBI) as Mike, and Mark Ivanir (Emilia Pérez, Zero Day) as Ivan.

How many episodes of Big Mistakes are there?

The series is thought to consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

What are people saying about Big Mistakes?

Big Mistakes landed on Netflix on 9 April, and the initial feedback on the show has generally been positive.

The Telegraph awarded the eight-part series a stellar five stars, branding it "worth the wait".

The Guardian were slightly less generous with three stars, writing: “The domestic cringe comedy at its heart means Big Mistakes is far from a major error, but it isn’t quite a triumph either."

"I will be binge-watching today", one fan vowed after branding the opening episodes "hilarious".

Someone else praised its "chaotic mayhem".

In summary, it sounds like it's going to be the perfect fit for anyone who wants the Schitt's Creek escapism without needing to concentrate on a storyline too much - and that's exactly what we need right now.

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