Nine minutes of what's claimed to be gameplay from Battlefield 6's Battle Royale mode has been shared online - and people in the game's Subreddit have been giving their verdict on it.

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed Battlefield 6 will have a Battle Royale mode but official details on it have been scarce since the game's reveal in July.

Battlefield Labs, EA's extensive playtesting programme, has reopened following the open beta that went live to all for a total of eight days in August.

And what's understood to be a video from the latest round of Battlefield Labs first posted on Chinese platform bilibili appears to show the huge map from the Battle Royale mode and the ability to swim and go underwater.

This was posted in the Battlefield Subreddit and gamers have been giving their thoughts about what they've seen.

One commented: "Finally a Battlefield sized map."

"Couldn't care less about BR but I am hoping that it's possible to make a full on PlanetSide 2 type game mode with this map in Portal," another mused.

A third noted: "Is it just me, or do the graphics of the beach area look insanely realistic?"

"Would be sick if they added the map to Portal," a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "So the F****** BATTLE ROYALE gets water on the map but not the main game."

Battlefield 6 is going back to its Battlefield 3 roots, an entry in the series which many consider to be peak Battlefield (along with Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4).



The new game is set two years in the future, in 2027, and a number of major European countries have left NATO to join a new alliance called Pax Armata, leaving the US and its remaining allies to deal with the fallout.

There will be nine playable maps at launch spanning Brooklyn, Egypt, Gibraltar and Tajikistan across modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush, Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill and Escalation.

Portal returns too where players will be able to create their own maps using in-game editing tools.

Battlefield 6 launches on 10 October on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store and EA App.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.