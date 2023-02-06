Wet Leg's Grammy triumph splits the internet

British band Wet Leg have won two Grammys and people aren't sure what to make of it.

The band won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, with their self-titled debut 'Wet Leg', released on April 8 last year, and the award for Best Alternative Music Performance for 'Chaise Longue', released in June 2021.

Lead vocalist Rhian accepted one of the trophies, saying: "This is so funny, thanks so much! What are we doing here? I don't know. But here we are!

"This year has been so surprising. Starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the roads.

"We couldn't have done it without our amazing crew, and that all started with Karima Kingsley, so I just want to give a really big thank you to her. And Alayna, Martin, Lawrence and Jordan and all of our amazing team!

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some people backed the band and congratulated them for their success:

But others thought they didn't exactly deserve the win for their slightly odd songs:

What do you think?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.