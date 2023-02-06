Wet Leg's Grammy triumph splits the internet

British band Wet Leg have won two Grammys and people aren't sure what to make of it.
The band won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, with their self-titled debut 'Wet Leg', released on April 8 last year, and the award for Best Alternative Music Performance for 'Chaise Longue', released in June 2021.
Lead vocalist Rhian accepted one of the trophies, saying: "This is so funny, thanks so much! What are we doing here? I don't know. But here we are!
"This year has been so surprising. Starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the roads.
"We couldn't have done it without our amazing crew, and that all started with Karima Kingsley, so I just want to give a really big thank you to her. And Alayna, Martin, Lawrence and Jordan and all of our amazing team!
Some people backed the band and congratulated them for their success:
\u201cunoriginal take alert: the grammys are a joke but wet leg are great and deserve recognition\u201d— Joe Karp-Sawey (@Joe Karp-Sawey) 1675678093
\u201cThe Grammys are just The Golden Globes of the music world.\n\nAbsolutely unsubstantiated nonsense.\n\nWet Leg won 2 for this\u2026\u201d— Mike Glynn (@Mike Glynn) 1675670887
\u201cLove to see Wet Leg get a Grammy.\n\nAfter the previous band I was in, I'd decided that I couldn't be arsed being in a band again and even sold all my gear. Then I heard Wet Dream on @BBC6Music and bought a new guitar the following day to start another band.\n\nNow here we are x\u201d— Fat Dads (@Fat Dads) 1675679073
But others thought they didn't exactly deserve the win for their slightly odd songs:
\u201cSo a silly Song by wet leg won over this your kidding me right \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 I wanna see live performances of that song .\u201d— cat F+ N (@cat F+ N) 1675679845
\u201cNo of hence like actually no shade at all but wet leg beating out big thief and bjork for best alternative album is actually whack\u201d— eliza (@eliza) 1675640852
\u201cWas shocked that Fontaines didn\u2019t even get a nomination this year but how the fuck have Wet Leg won two??\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Cian \u2618\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddea (@Cian \u2618\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfe\ud83c\uddea) 1675682273
