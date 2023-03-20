25 Harry Potter actors have now died

The Harry Potterfilms had a large ensemble cast during the eight films made from 2001-2011, with high-profile and beloved actors featuring in the wizarding series.

25 actors from the Harry Potter franchise have now sadly passed away.

Some of the other cast members who are sadly no longer with us include prominent stars such as Alan Rickman (Severus Snape), Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore) and Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid).

Here is the full list of Harry Potter actors who have now died:

Richard Harris – (1 October 1930 - 25 October 2002)

Character: Albus Dumbledore

Richard Harris as Headmaster Dumbledore Warner Bros

Harris played the headmaster of the wizarding school in the first two Harry Potter films, and after his death, Michael Gambon took over the iconic role for the rest of the franchise (six films).





Robert Knox - (21 August 1989 - 24 May 2008)

Character - Marcus Belby

Robert Knox as Marcus Belby Warner Bros

The English actor who starred in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince tragically died at the age of 18 after he was stabbed to death outside a bar in London where tried to protect his brother from a fight.





Elizabeth Spriggs - (18 September 1929 - 2 July 2008)

Character: The Fat Lady

Elizabeth Spriggs as The Fat Lady Warner Bros

Spriggs played the living portrait in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone(2001)that guards the Gryffindor common room at Hogwarts Castle and asked those who wished to enter for the password.

The role was then given to comedian Dawn French who starred in the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).





Timothy Bateson - (3 April 1926 - 15 September 2009)

Character: Kreacher

Timmy Bateson as Kreacher Warner Bros

The ageing house elf was voiced by Bateson in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, who passed away in 2009.







Jimmy Gardner - (24 August 2014 - 3 May 2010)

Character: Ernie Prang

Jimmy Gardner as Ernie Prang Warner Bros

Jimmy Gardner served in the Royal Air Force during World War II and made his acting debut in the 1960s.

Later on in his career, Gardner played Ernie Prang in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) who was the Knight Bus driver.





Alfred Burke - (28 February 1918 - 16 February 2011)

Character: Armando Dippet

Alfred Burke as Amando Dippet Warner Bros

Alfred Burke was known for playing Frank Marker in the TV series Public Eye as well as portraying Amando Dippet who was Dumbledore's predecessor at Hogwarts.





Eric Sykes - (4 May 1923 - 4 July 2012)

Character: Frank Bryce

Frank Bryce, a muggle who resided in Little Hangleton was played by Eric Sykes. His character was a gardener for the Riddle's and he was the prime suspect when the family was murdered - but he wasn't the culprit.

Eric Sykes as Frank Bryce Warner Bros





Richard Griffiths - (31 July 1947 - 28 March 2013)

Character: Vernon Dursley

The British actor has prominent roles both on stage and on screen includingThe History Boys,Withnail and I and Chariots of Fire.

He didn't disappoint in his performance as Harry Potter's uncle who had a disdain for the young wizard and magic in general.

Richard Griffiths as Vernon Dursley Warner Bros





Peter Cartwright - (30 August 1935 - 18 November 2013)

Character: Elphias Doge

Peter Cartwright played Elphias Doge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) before he died in 2013, the role was then played by David Ryall.

Elphias Doge played by Peter Cartwright (far right) Warner Bros





Roger Lloyd Pack - (8 February 1944 - 15 January 2014)

Character: Barty Crouch Senior

Many will recognise Roger Lloyd Pack as Trigger from the sitcom Only Fools and Horses but the actor also starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) as Barty Crouch Senior - an influential Ministry of Magic official during the mid-to-late 20th century.

Roger Lloyd Pack as Barty Crouch Senior Warner Bros





Dave Legeno - (12 October 1963 - July 2014)

Character: Fenrir Greyback

Fenrir Greyback was a werewolf and Death Eater with a preference for attacking unsuspecting children who appeared in three Harry Potter films.

In 2014, the actor who played him was tragically found dead by hikers in Death Valley, California.

Dave Lengeno as Fenrir Greyback Warner Bros





Derek Deadman - (11 March 1940 - 22 November 2014)

Character: Tom from The Leaky Cauldron

Derek Deadman who had acted in different British films and TV series for 38 years starred as the wizard who was the landlord, innkeeper, and barman of the Leaky Cauldron in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001).

He died in 2014 from diabetes complications.

Derek Deadman as Tom from The Leaky Cauldron Warner Bros





David Ryall - (5 January 1935 – 25 December 2014)

Character: Elphias Doge

After replacing Peter Cartwright in the role of Elphias Doge, David Ryall starred as the Ministry of Magic jurist and Order of the Phoenix member in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part: 1 (2010).

Four years later, Ryall passed away on Christmas Day.

David Ryall as Elphias Doge Warner Bros





Alan Rickman - (21 February 1946 - 14 January 2016)

Character: Severus Snape

Alan Rickman's portrayal of Professor Snape - an anti-hero whose sarcastic, cold demeanour whose emotional depth would later be revealed in the series - was much loved by fans.

So when the news broke in January 2016 that Rickman had died after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, fans were shocked as the actor chose to keep his diagnosis private.

Alan Rickman as Professor Snape Warner Bros





Terence Bayler - (24 January 1930 - 2 August 2016)

Character - The Bloody Baron





Terence Bayler as The Bloody Baron Warner Bros

The Bloody Baron, a ghost - also known as Phillip Strenger- who haunts Hogwarts and was previously a wizard was played by New Zealand actor Terence Bayler who passed away in 2016.





Hazel Douglas - (2 November 1923 - 8 September 2016)

Character - Bathilda Bagshot





Bathilda Bagshot was played by Hazel Douglas Warner Bros

Bathilda Bagshot is a witch, magical historian and the author of A History of Magic, among other books and was played by Hazel Douglas in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 who passed away aged 93.





John Hurt - (22 January 1940 - 25 January 2017)

Character: Garrick Ollivander

John Hurt played Garrick Ollivander Warner Bros

The legandary John Hurt was an actor for five decades and had played many celebrated roles in films such as 1984, Dogville, The Naked Civil Servant and The Elephant Man. Amongst these roles, he also played expert wandmaker Garrick Ollivander in three Potter films.





Sam Beazley - (29 March 1916 - 12 June 2017)

Character: Professor Everard

Beazley appeared in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as the painting of Professor Everard.

The actor and antique dealer died in 2017 at the age of 101.

Sam Beazley as Professor Everard Warner Bros





Robert Hardy - (29 October 1925 - 3 August 2017)

Character: Cornelius Fudge

Robert Hardy played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge and had a long career in acting on the stage and screen before he passed away in 2017 at age 91.

Robert Hardy as Cornelius Fudge Warner Bros





Verne Troyer - (1 January 1969 - 21 April 2018)

Character: Griphook

Verne Troyer has some notable big screen roles such as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films and also appeared in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as Griphook and was later replaced by Warwick Davis.

In 2018, Troyer sadly passed away aged 49.

Verne Troyer as Griphook Warner Bros





Paul Ritter - (20 December 1966 - 5 April 2021)

Character: Eldred Worple

Paul Ritter who starred in the popular sitcom Friday Night Dinner also played the wizard and writer Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) before he tragically passed away from a brain tumour in 2021.

Paul Ritter as Eldred Worple Warner Bros





Helen McCrory - (17 August 1968 - 16 April 2021)

Character: Narcissa Malfoy

Helen McCrory is best known for her role as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders as well as starring in the Harry Potter franchise as Narcissa Malfoy who is the wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco.

The actor sadly passed away last year from breast cancer at age 52.

Narcissa Malfoy played by Helen McCrory Warner Bros





Robbie Coltrane - (30 March 1950 - 14 October 2022)

Character - Rubeus Hagrid

Potterheads were heartbroken when it was announced Robbie Coltrane who played the 8ft 6 friendly half-giant and half-human Hagrid had died on October 14.

The soft-hearted and friendly gamekeeper was a fan favourite and provided the memorable line: "Yer a wizard Harry."

Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid Warner Bros









Leslie Phillips - (20 April 1924 - 7 November 2022)

Character: The Sorting Hat

Leslie Phillips who voiced the iconic Sorting Hat is the most recent Harry Potter cast member who has passed away aged 98.

The British actor also starred in Carry On and Doctor in the House film series.

Leslie Phillips voiced The Sorting Hat Warner Bros





Paul Grant - 1967 - 2023

Character - Goblin (uncredited)

Grant played a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone but was best known for his work as one of the Ewok's in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. He also starred alongside David Bowie in Labyrinth and with Tom Cruise in Legend. Grant passed away on after collapsing on Thursday and was found by police slumped outside Kings Cross Station in a critical condition.

