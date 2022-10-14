Robbie Coltrane, the actor known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, died on Friday at the age of 72.
Tributes to the Scottish actor poured in on Twitter with one specific quote from Coltrane leaving people with tearful eyes.
While filming an interview for the Harry Potter reunion, Coltrane spoke to the legacy of the popular film series saying it will live on for generations.
"My children's generation will show them to their children, so you could be watching it in 50 years time, easy," Coltrane said.
"I'll not be here, sadly," he added. "But Hagrid will."
The quote resonated with fans of Coltrane and the Harry Potter series on Friday as they remembered the late actor.
"I’m currently crying over this. This man was my childhood the lovely giant and first person who gave Harry love when he didn’t had any in his childhood. This truly breaks my heart," Mela tweeted.
"Today is very sad day for his family, Harry Potter fans and to anybody that knew this gentleman so well. Gone but not forgotten," Heather wrote.
\u201c\u201cI\u2019ll not be here sadly, but Hagrid will\u201d \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\udc94 RIP Robbie Coltrane\u201d— Lotte Bowbrick (@Lotte Bowbrick) 1665766564
Coltrane was also known for playing Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond films and Dr. Edward Fitzgerald on the TV show Cracker.
The 72-year-old actor's agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed Coltrane died in a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland. His cause of death is unknown.
Coltrane is survived by his two children, Spencer and Alice, their mother Rhona Gemmell and his sister Annie Rae.
\u201cThere\u2019s A LOT going on in the world right now but taking a moment to remember the joy that Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid brought to me & so many people\u201d— David Saddington (@David Saddington) 1665770984
\u201cWe are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.\u201d— Wizarding World (@Wizarding World) 1665768186
