The trailer for Heartstopper Forever has been released - and we're not emotionally ready for the final onscreen chapter in Nick and Charlie’s love story.

The Netflix film comes after the Heartstopper TV series which began in 2022 and went on for three seasons, and both the series and film are based on the webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman.

So what can we expect in Heartstopper Forever?

Samuel Dore/Netflix

There will certainly be a rollercoaster of emotions as we follow the inseparable Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as they approach the next stage of their lives with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school.

"...The reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?" the plot synopsis reads.

“The movie will be an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives,” Oseman told Netflix's Tudum.

Netflix

Since the trailer dropped fans of the series are feeling all the feelings about the film.

One person said, "Cancel me for this idgaf but no matter how cringe everyone says Heartstopper is Nick and Charlie will always be the blueprint for me for couples like Alex & Henry and Shane & Ilya and it actually makes me so depressed that it’s ending."









"One of my favorite quotes from Heartstopper book is in the movie and I am crying," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "The stupid song lyrics matching them perfectly omfg i can't believe this is goodbye to my boys," referring to 'Stupid Song' by Olivia Rodrigo playing in the trailer.









"hey so this is all i will be talking about for the next few days. im not sorry," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "LOOK AT THEM."





Someone else responded, "WHY IS MY SCREEN SO BLURRY."

Heartstopper Forever comes out on Netflix next month on July 17.



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