A new teaser trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced horror movieHim has dropped, which already has both horror and football fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

Professional athletes are pushed to the extremes as they give everything in a bid to become the greatest of all time, but the film asks just how much would you sacrifice for this title?

What is the film about?

The story follows former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback whose life revolves around all things football.

When attacked by an unhinged fan, it results in Cam suffering from potentially career-ending brain trauma, but new hope is found when Cam's hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback, offers to train him.

Cam accepts and begins to train inside Isaiah's isolated compound he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox) - but as the training intensifies, Isaiah's aura becomes more disturbing.

In the trailer, we see blood, gore, along with religious and ritualistic imagery, as Cam goes further down the terrifying rabbit hole.

“Talent is how hard you’re willing to work,” Wayans tells Withers in the trailer. "I’m never good enough’ — that’s how great people think. So you’re going to have to ask yourself, ‘What am I willing to sacrifice?'”

Who is in the cast?

The film stars Cameron Cade, Marlon Wayans, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000, and Tierra Whack and is directed by Justin Tipping.

Jordan Peele's production company Monkeypaw Productions are producing the film. Peele's previous work includes the Academy-winning horror film Get Out(2017), Us (2019), and Nope(2022).

Social media reaction to the teaser trailer

Since the teaser trailer dropped on Friday (April 18), viewers have been sharing their reactions on social media as everyone appears to be pretty hyped about its upcoming release.

Many agreed that the premise of the film is "The Substance for boys", referring to the 2024 satirical body horror film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

In the film, we see Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), an older actress who chooses to inject herself with a mysterious serum that promises a younger, better version of herself (Qualley), however, this goes terribly wrong.

"The substance for boys," one person said.









A second person added: "Substance for Dudes. I'm in."









"The substance man version," a third person posted.





A fourth person reacted: "This is The Substance/Black Swan for dudes."





Meanwhile, others couldn't contain their excitement to see the horror film.

One person said: "The Imagery alone…… TAKE MY MONEYYYYYYY."









"I've seen enough, movie of the year," a second person wrote.





A third person added: "Not only is a Jordan Peele horror movie but it's about football too… ok I'll be there opening night."





"I’ve quite possibly never been this sat before for an original movie," a fourth person replied.

When will the film be released?

Him is set to be released in cinemas later this year on September 19.

