New horror movies inspired by Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh and Cinderella are being made

More horror films that parody our favourite childhood characters are on their way.

The childhood tales of Winnie the Pooh, Peter Pan (Red Shadow Studios) and Cinderella (ChampDog Films) are getting a terrifying transformation as a result of the stories being part of the public domain.

It comes after the controversial Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey movie that was panned by critics but was commercially successful.

Now, two new parody horror films are underway that spoof everyone's favourite golden bear and the boy who never grew up, Variety reported.

And if the titles are anything to go by - Winnie the Pooh: Death House and Peter Pan Goes to Hell - they're certainly not suited to younger audiences...

First up, we're getting another Pooh-based horror with Winnie the Pooh: Death House which has been described as TheStrangers meets The Purge.

It will be directed by S.J. Evans (Dead of the Nite), the film's storyline involves "an unexpected school reunion in a remote country mansion – an event orchestrated by members of a cult who were mercilessly tormented by the guests as children. Now, years later, they’re out for gruesome revenge."

"The script is supremely clever with scope for iconic visuals, and we have assembled a terrific young cast loaded with star potential. I’m very excited to share this dark and disturbing horror with the world," Evans said.



Meanwhile, Peter Pan Goes to Hell, written by Adam Stephen Kelly and directed by Phil Claydon is said to be in the vain of horrors such as Psycho and Nightmares in a Damaged Brain.

Although, there is not much information about the plot Claydon did provide some insight and shared his excitement for the film

"I grew up on a healthy diet of low-budget horror from the masters like Sam Raimi, Wes Craven and Peter Jackson," he said.

"In recent streamer times, opportunities to create high-concept horror on a small budget had vanished so I relished the opportunity to dive on board with Red Shadow Studios in carving out an environment for filmmakers to come and craft some grassroots scares. Let the mayhem commence."

"The huge interest in horror movies based on public domain properties piqued my interest as it did many, but with Red Shadow Studios – in partnership with Dolphin Medien – I’m trying to bring together really talented filmmakers and high-caliber actors as I firmly believe that, in this space, budget doesn’t have to mean compromising on talent or creativity," Kelly added, describing the two films as "absolutely ‘out there’ gonzo takes on beloved children’s stories."

Along with this, Cinderella is set to have a 'horror-fication' with the film Cinderella’s Curse being for sale at AFM and ITN Studios are set to the film in October 2023, according to Bloody Disgusting.

The film is set to be produced and directed by Louisa Warren and written by Harry Boxley and the cast includes Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott.

“This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands," Warren to the publication

“I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

Elsewhere, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is set to start filming this Autumn, Collider reported.

