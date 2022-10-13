Buckle up, film fans – there’s a new horror movie which is actually making people pass out in cinemas.

Terrifier 2, which looks like the stuff of nightmares, is making a big splash in the US and it’s just days away from arriving in the UK.

The movie focuses on the horror creation Art the Clown on a Halloween rampage as he hunts down a teenage girl and her brother.

The film features such intense gore that it’s making people physically ill in theatres.

Makers of the film have been warning fans on social media, with producers Steve Barton writing: "This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror.

"Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution. There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theatres. For those choosing to continue, you have been warned…"

It’s been well received by the critics, with a score of 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, but the disturbing nature of the movie is making headlines.

In some cases, the emergency services have been called after people reported themselves being unwell after watching it.

One social media documented his experience by posting a picture of paramedics on the scene in a cinema, writing: "#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended."

Another wrote: "Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom."

The film will be available on both DVD and Blu-ray from October 24 in the UK.

