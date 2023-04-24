I’m A Celebrity… South Africa edition: Who’s taking part?

Presenting duo Ant and Dec look set to dominate our TV screens for the next couple of weeks, as while a new series of Britain’s Got Talent continues to air on ITV1, a special version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here – set in South Africa – gets underway on Monday night.

The all-star edition – featuring past campmates from the main version set in Australia – was pre-recorded last year, meaning there’s no public vote to determine the winner, or who will face the gruelling challenges (they’re not called ‘Bushtucker Trials’ this time around).

Instead, the campmates will be taking on each other to be crowned the first ever “I’m A Celebrity Legend”.

Branded a “uniquely different series” to its jungle counterpart, ITV has said the South African location – Kruger National Park - will “push them to their limits and test them like never before”.

“The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving,” the broadcaster added.

Nine celebrities have already been announced, with a further three teased in a promotional trailer and ITV saying “many more” famous faces will be taking part in the series a little later on.

So who are the I’m A Celebrity icons coming back for another go in much harsher conditions?

Paul Burrell

Former butler to the late Princess Diana, Paul Burrell still appears on our TV screens to comment on the latest developments in the royal family – not least in terms of Prince Harry’s continued criticisms of the institution.

Burrell has already made headlines about his appearance on the show, after he was informed of the Queen’s passing while filming in South Africa and was offered the chance to leave the competition, but decided not to.

It’s also been reported that a crew member lost a piece of his jewellery worth £10,000, which left him “heartbroken”

Burrell was runner up back in 2004, when he made audiences laugh with his reaction to a snake trial.

Commenting on his appearance on the South African version of the show, Burrell said: “I am only here to have a good time, to entertain people and to make everyone laugh.”

Amir Khan

The boxer caused controversy with comedian Iain Lee in 2017 when the pair helped themselves to strawberries won after a Dingo Dollar challenge rather than sharing them among his fellow campmates – in a scandal dubbed ‘Strawberry Gate’.

While Khan has admitted he doesn’t “regret one bit what I did” in relation to the strawberries, he did reveal he “let myself down” by saying ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ in one of the Bushtucker Trials, therefore forfeiting the stars (and meals) up for grabs.

“I got scared last time and I want to go in again and come out as the main main – the champion. I am in this to win it,” he said.

Jordan Banjo

A member of the dance troupe Diversity and a presenter on KISS FM, Banjo (brother to choreographer Ashley) flew to Australia in 2016.

Banjo said: “Everyone is always asking me what it was like with the snakes and spiders. Yes, there are some scary parts, but there are also some wicked things like living in the camp.

“You push yourself to do things you wouldn’t normally do and I am getting excited about taking part in the programme again.”





Helen Flanagan

Flanagan played Rosie Webster on Coronation Street for more than a decade, and in 2012 she was famous for freaking out when the public put her through seven consecutive Bushtucker Trials.

Explaining her decision to give it another go in South Africa, she said: “It’s going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now. I have grown up a lot and I’ve had three children and I’ve gone through three labours!

“I won’t not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around.”

She added she wants to “make my children proud”, but that she won’t be a “jungle warrior” and “will be scared” while on the show.





Carol Vorderman

Former Countdown star turned prolific Tory critic Carol Vorderman appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2016 and has now said the experience “changed me a lot”.

Vorderman said: “It made me realise that I was missing many things I loved and within a short space of time after leaving the camp, I bought a little house in West Wales. I love Wales and I love being out at night.

“I’ve got a converted van and I live a bit of a hippie life! I go paddle boarding all the time now.”





Fatima Whitbread

A retired Olympic javelin thrower, she entered the jungle back in 2011, with her viral moment coming in the form of a cockroach getting itself stuck up one of her nostrils during a Bushtucker Trial.

“Doing that trial in Australia was easily my scariest trial but I had a lot of fun taking part in the series and it’s wonderful to be asked back again,” said Whitbread.





Phil Tufnell

You’ll recognise Tufnell as a former captain on A Question of Sport, and for being an ex-England cricketer. He appeared on I’m A Celebrity all the way back in 2003, for its second series, and was crowned ‘King of the Jungle’ at the end of it.

“I never had a game plan the first time around and I won’t this time either. There is never a dull moment when you watch I’m A Celebrity and I am looking forward to being part of the show all over again,” he said.





Janice Dickinson

The American model and TV personality, mocked for the amount of times she said “oh man” during her 2007 stint in the jungle, will star in the South African version, but only for a short duration after suffering a head injury while filming.

The Sun reports the celebrity was believed to have tripped over a cable at night, with a source telling the outlet that “blood was gushing from her head”.





Shaun Ryder

Coming second to former X Factor star and Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon in 2010, the Happy Mondays singer suffered a nasty bite from a snake during one Bushtucker Trial, causing him to launch a few swear words at the animal as crew members rushed to remove the snake from his hand.

Ouch.

Ryder said: “I didn’t want to go home the last time I did I’m A Celebrity in 2010. I could have stayed another year in Australia.

“I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

Other celebrities rumoured to arrive in South Africa for the show include nutritionist Gillian McKeith (who famously appeared to faint after being selected for a live trial in 2010) and actor Joe Swash.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa starts Monday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

