Trump attempts to threaten Iran again and people are getting bored of it

Donald Trump has attempted to threaten Iran yet again and it is wearing thin as people become bored of it.

More than 11 weeks after US president Trump launched the US into war with Iran alongside Israel , he has contradicted himself many times on not only the objectives of the war, but also over deadlines he has set and even whether or not the conflict constitutes a war .

When it comes to re-opening the Strait of Hormuz (a vital shipping lane for oil that has been closed due the war), Trump has previously set a deadline with a threat to Iran that a “ whole civilization will die ”, but the deadline appeared to fall by the wayside.

Now, Trump is at it again.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

But many people think his endless threats are losing their potency.

“Is it just me or does this lose the significance the 34th time you make the same threat,” someone asked.

Another person mocked: “Iran has 2 more weeks until they get another 2 more weeks.”

A parody account commented: “OH NO. TRUMP JUST ISSUED A WARNING, WHICH WILL BE FOLLOWED BY A FINAL WARNING, THEN A SUPER FINAL WARNING, THEN THE OFFICIAL NOTARIZED FINAL WARNING, THEN THE MOTHER OF ALL WARNINGS, THEN THE LAST WARNING THAT CAN NOT BE TURNED BACK, FOLLOWED BY TURNING BACK. WASH, PANIC, REPEAT.”

One person argued: “He’s made this same threat dozens of times over the last month.

“They don’t care. Do it or don’t.”

Another claimed: “This idiot doesn't even know how to end his own war he started.”

“Here we go again,” another person wrote.

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