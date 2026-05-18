Critics think Trump's China trip failed - here's why

Critics think Donald Trump ’s visit to China was a huge failure after no officially confirmed deals appear to have been struck, despite White House claims.

Last week, US president Trump made the first presidential visit to China in close to a decade, visiting Beijing for a two-day summit. Trump was greeted with a military parade and young children waving flags ahead of a meeting and a dinner during which Trump praised Chinese culture and president Xi Jinping profusely .

Coming away from the trip, Trump told the media he has struck some “fantastic trade deals, great for both countries” and hailed the talks as “very successful”.

Despite Trump’s assertion, very little detail has emerged about what those deals are. And, to add insult to injury, China appears to have a very different view about what was actually agreed upon.

Trump made several claims to the media, including that China agreed to purchase 200 American Boeing jets (fewer than the 500 figure widely touted ahead of the trip) and that they will be buying “billions of dollars” of soybeans from America – a claim repeated in a “ fact sheet ” released by the White House.

Beijing has confirmed neither of these deals, but instead said that both sides would “promote expanded two-way trade” in multiple sectors, according to CNN .

“Trump’s Beijing visit looked less like a show of U.S dominance and more like China politely humoring a declining superpower.

“Despite the red carpets, banquets, and carefully choreographed ceremonies, Xi gave Trump virtually nothing of substance in return,” someone argued.

Another account argued: “It was just a holiday trip…”

Someone else said: “Trump goes to China, rants about Chinese food, agrees with Xi that America is in decline, Xi convinces Trump to let Chinese nationals buy US farmland, and then Trump leaves, visibly struggling to get up the stairs to Air Force One. A global embarrassment.”





The White House’s fact sheet failed to provide additional detail on many of the “historic deals” allegedly secured with China.

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