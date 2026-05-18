GTA 6 LIVE: Pre-order details and trailer 3 'imminent'

GTA 6 pre-order details and a trailer 3 release are 'imminent' from Rockstar Games, according to heavy speculation across social media.

This comes after it appears Best Buy sent an email to affiliates saying pre-orders will start on Monday (18 May).

It's also the week of a Take-Two Interactive earnings call and its portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, has a history of making announcements around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track trailers updates, gameplay leaks and release date clues online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the breaking news, pre-order updates and fan reactions as they happen.

GTA 6 pre-order 'hint' from PS Store The PS Store and PlayStation website are showing GTA 6 is available for "free delivery" as speculation about game pre-orders opening today (Monday) intensifies. The change was spotted and posted across social media and, sure enough, it says "free deliveries" on the PS Store listing and PlayStation website. There is not the option to pre-order the game on either site though. It still says the game is available to Wishlist and that's it. To be clear, at the time of writing, GTA 6 pre-orders have not opened and nothing has been officially confirmed about them yet.

Take-Two CEO confirms GTA 6 release date Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, has confirmed GTA 6 still remains on track to release on 19 November.

Speaking with David Senra, when asked about timelines for the game, Zelnick said: "November 19, I do know. It's been announced. "I think we're about 18 months behind the original date, not much more than that." Zelnick confirmed Take-Two does not disclose the total revenue of GTA 5 but confirmed "it's a lot". "The reason people keep playing is because it's constantly updated and it's good, the most recent content pack was awesome," he added.

GTA 6 pre-order details and trailer 3 'imminent' There's heavy speculation on social media GTA 6 pre-orders will open today (Monday 18 May) and there will be an accompanying trailer 3 too. This comes after a number of people across the internet claimed to have received an email from Best Buy saying GTA 6 pre-orders will go live this week. During a stream, YouTuber FrogboyX1Gaming held his phone up to the camera, showing what he said is an email he received from Best Buy saying he can get five per cent off if he pre-orders a physical copy of GTA 6 between 18 and 21 May.

A number of other people across social media claimed they received the exact same email, with some saying they even traced the domain the email was sent back to Best Buy, which suggests GTA 6 pre-orders may open today. These emails have not been officially confirmed by Best Buy and Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the pre-order date for GTA 6.

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