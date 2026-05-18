Trump faces backlash to alien and missile 'AI slop' posts in Truth Social rant

Donald Trump is facing a backlash after posting a series of 'AI slop' posts showing himself walking next to an alien and appearing to depict missile strikes.

On Sunday (May 17), Trump posted around 25 times on Truth Social, and the nature of the images shared has come in for criticism online.

One post saw Trump depicted in outer space while seemingly overseeing a missile strike.

People were quick to criticise Trump on social media, with many in disbelief that a sitting president would post content of such nature.

Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "Trump uploaded an AI image of him walking with an alien surrounded by the military and secret service. I don’t know what to say anymore.

"25th Amendment NOW."









He added: "Maybe I’m just a crazy liberal but I don’t think the President of the United States should spend his Sunday posting AI images of him nuking countries from outer space and walking with aliens at military bases."









Another called Trump "the most embarrassing president to ever live".









One account wrote: "yall made him president of the country. We can’t afford to live and he’s doing THIS."









Of course, Trump and the White House are no strangers to posting bizarre AI images. Recently, Trump not content with causing controversy with his AI-generated image of him as the next Pope , is now sharing images of him wielding a lightsaber to mark Star Wars Day .

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