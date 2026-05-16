Trump doubles down on controversial seven-word statement - much to critics' delight

Donald Trump is standing ten toes down in regard to recent comments he made about the American people, saying that he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situations' when making decisions concerning the ongoing Iran war.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Trump to what extent are American's financial situations motivating him to make a deal.

To which he replied, "Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon.

"I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, I don’t think about anybody."

For context, inflation has risen to 3.8 per cent as the Iran war continues – with inflation rising at a faster pace than wages for the first time in Trump’s second term.

Following Trump's comments, it sparked online criticism, with many saying it should be used in political ads by the Democrats, while some Republicans later attempted to downplay Trump's recent remarks.

“Well, I don’t think the president said that, I think that’s a misrepresentation of what the president said," Vice president JD Vance told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson also said on Wednesday, "I don’t know the context in which he made that comment, but I can tell you the president thinks about Americans’ financial situations. I talk to him, on average, twice a day, sometimes three or four times a day, and we talk about it constantly.”

However, when this was put to the Trump once again in a Fox News interview with Bret Baier on Friday night, the president doubled down on his previous comments, calling it a "perfect statement."

“I’d make it again,” he affirmed.

Baier then questioned, “You can imagine how many people stopped the soundbite at ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation’ so what’s your response to that?"

“It’s very simple, when people hear me say it, everybody agrees,” Trump responded. “Short-term pain, it’s gonna be short-term pain.”

Trump critics have welcomed his latest comments, that have been described as "one of the dumbest, most politically damaging things he has ever said."

"Loud for the people in the back," said Pod Save America host, Jon Favreau.





Tommy Vietor, another Pod Save America co-host, wrote "Trump doubles down on one of the dumbest, most politically damaging things he has ever said."







"He DGAF about anything or anyone but himself," a third person added.





A fourth person commented,"Yes a perfect statement…definitely keep saying it!"





"They tried to give him an out and he doubled down lololol," a fifth person reacted.





Elsewhere from Indy100, Donald Trump slammed for ‘most childish' Democrat jibe yet, and Trump posts his picture on dollar note - and people have thoughts.



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