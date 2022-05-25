A James Acaster routine criticising anti-trans comedy has resurfaced online as Ricky Gervais’ new Netflix specialSuperNature faces a backlash from LGBTQ rights groups.

Glaad is one of the organisations to hit out at Gervais’s stand-up show, saying in a statement: “We watched the Ricky Gervais ‘comedy’ special on Netflix so you don’t have to. It’s full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes. He also spouts anti-gay rhetoric and spreads inaccurate information about HIV.”

SuperNature sees Gervais speak about “old-fashioned women”, going on to say: “They’re the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks.”

He later says in the show: “Full disclosure: in real life, of course, I support trans rights. I support all human rights, and trans rights are human rights. Live your best life. Use your preferred pronouns. Be the gender that you feel that you are. But meet me halfway, ladies: lose the cock. That’s all I’m saying.”

Ever since the new show arrived on Netflix, people have been returning to an Acaster routine which takes issue with anti-trans comedy.

James Acaster Is Too Challenging For You Now | COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 | Universal Comedy www.youtube.com

A clip from Acaster’s 2019 Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 tour has been shared online again which takes issue with stand-ups “slagging off transgender people”.

The clip sees him say: “They say whatever they like, edgy comedians. No one tells them what they can and can’t say. They walk straight on stage, top of their specials sometimes, and do 10 solid minutes just slagging off transgender people.

“People on the internet get upset about it… the comedian’s always like, ‘Bad luck, that’s my job, I’m a stand-up comedian, I’m there to challenge people. If you don’t like being challenged, don’t watch my show. What’s the matter guys, too challenging for you?’”

The comedian continues: “Yeah, cause you know who’s been long overdue a challenge? The trans community. They’ve had their guard down for too long, if you ask me. They’ll all be checking their privilege on the way home, thanks to you, you brave little cis boy.

“I used to name one of the comedians that was about, in that routine, but it always got really awkward in the room because apparently in 2019 most people are still more than happy to laugh at trans people but they’re not comfortable laughing at Ricky Gervais yet. That’s the line.”

The Independent has contacted Gervais’s representative for comment.

