James Cameron is tired of your 'Titanic' door conspiracy theories

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron wants to put the Titanic door conspiracy to rest once and for all.

Titanic's theatrical re-release is due out this week in celebration of its 25th anniversary, and the fan theory that both Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) could have both fit on the floating door amid the shipwreck, made its way back into circulation.

But in a National Geographic special called Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, the iconic filmmaker is pouring cold water on the assumptions about the 1997 movie.

The first half of the special show's footage of experiments from NatGeo's 20th-anniversary special shows Cameron and his crew performing tests to see how accurate his movie iscompared to what we've learned since then.

For the second part, Cameronhired Josh Bird and Kristine Zipfel to portray Jack and Rose, dressing them up in the same garb as the characters.

Bird and Zipfel were also put in a water tank as they highlighted different ways of holding onto the door.

The goal was to get them to "clinical hypothermia," when their body temperature would hit 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

This would also indicate when Jack's body would've started shutting down.

Cameron also noted that his depiction of the Titanic sinking in the film might differentiate from what really went down.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron | First Look | National Geographic www.youtube.com

"We found out you can have the stern sink vertically, and you can have the stern fall back with a big splash, but you can't have both," he said.

"So the film is wrong on one point or the other. I tend to think it's wrong on the 'fall back of the stern' because of what we see at the bow of the wreck."

Cameron further said he believes that can "rule in" the idea of "a vertical stern sinking" but "rule out" the possibility of it "falling back and then going vertical."

Although Cameron tested out the theory to seemingly prove a point, the gravity of the Titanic being demolished is still in the back of his mind.

"You always have to kind of grab yourself by the scruff of your neck and remind yourself what happened there was a real tragedy," he said.

Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameronis available to stream on Hulu.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

