Jeremy Clarkson hits back at social media troll mocking his heart surgery

Jeremy Clarkson has hit back at a troll on social media who said his heart procedure came as the result of eating "all that meat".

The former Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter revealed in a Sunday Times column he sustained a "sudden deterioration" in his health which required him to have a heart procedure.

Commenting on a social media post urging others to "boycott" Clarkson, one user commented: "And now he seems to have had a heart attack, and needed surgery what does he expect eating all that meat? He can't be suprised! (sic)"

The 64-year-old spotted this and replied: "Better than dying of vegetable induced boredom."

In his column, Clarkson spoke about the "wearisome effects of growing old".

He said he experienced "tightness in my chest" while swimming on holiday. After struggling to use the stairs he also had "pins and needles in [his] left arm".

When he returned home, Clarkson said a "sudden deterioration began to gather pace" and decided to see a doctor after learning about Alex Salmond's fatal heart attack.

He was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. He had checks and although a heart attack was ruled out, experts told him that he was "days away" from getting very ill.

"It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way," Clarkson said.

He then had a stent fitted, which improves blood flow to the heart.

"It wasn't especially painful. Just odd... Crikey, that was close," he said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings