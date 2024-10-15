Joker 2 has a very unwanted box office record after panning from critics

Joker: Folie a Deux has had a rough ride since releasing on October 4 as it's been pretty well universally panned by critics and audiences alike.

Even lip readers on social media believe that Joaquin Phoenix, who plays Joker, said at the film's premiere to co-star Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn, it's "horrible" adding the ending "could have been different".

Lady Gaga appeared to disagree however as some claimed she asked Phoenix "what are you talking about?" and seemingly said she "loved" the movie.

Now in its second week at the box office, Joker 2 has claimed a very unwanted record.

Joker: Folie a Deux earned just $7 million in America over the weekend according to Comscore's estimates, a massive 81 per cent drop from its $37.8 million opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, that makes it the worst second-weekend decline for a comic-book movie in history.

That title was previously held by The Marvels which had a whopping 78 per cent drop in its second weekend.

Joker: Folie a Deux fared a little better internationally, grossing an estimated $22.7 million from overseas markets for the weekend, putting its current global total at $165.3 million.

However reports claim it cost $450 million to make so it's still not even halfway to breaking even.

The movie's synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes says: "Joker: Folie a Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

