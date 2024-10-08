Lip readers 'decipher' Joaquin Phoenix's verdict on the Joker 2 movie

Lip readers on social media believe they have figured out exactly what Joaquin Phoenix appeared to say to his Joker: Folie à Deuxco-star Lady Gaga at the film's premiere.

The actors who play the Joker and Harley Quinn in the movie sequel respectively were seen talking closely with one another, and of course, social media users were dying to know what they were saying.

Nowadays online, people often try to decipher celebrity conversations by attempting to lip-read - though it should be noted this isn't always accurate and can be open to interpretation.

Such is the phenomenon, earlier this year at the Golden Globes Selena Gomez went viral as lip readers claimed that she had gossiped about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with her best friend Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Chappell Roan was seen using a fan to cover her mouth at the MTV VMAs to seemingly avoid any kind of lip-reading drama online.

People have been commenting online, with some speculating that Phoenix isn't a huge fan of his film and called it "horrible" - also adding that the ending "could have been different".





Though Lady Gaga appeared to disagree, as some claimed she asked Phoenix "What are you talking about?" and seemingly said she "loved" the movie.

This comes as Joker: Folie à Deux has received mixed reviews from critics, and currently, the critic consensus of the film has a score of 33 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience appears to have the same feelings about the film, as reflected in the Rotten Tomatoes score which is 31 per cent at the moment.

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson called the movie "...startlingly dull, a pointless procedural that seems to disdain its audience".

"Joker: Folie à Deux may be ambitious and superficially outrageous, but in a basic way it’s an overly cautious sequel," said Variety's Owen Gleiberman.

Meanwhile, one moviegoer commented: "If you enjoyed the first movie, you will hate this one. This sequel basically rips apart everything from the first movie. I would recommend you avoid it!"

"Sadly a huge disappointment. If you loved the first movie don't ruin your experience by watching this imitation of a sequel," someone else wrote.

Joker: Folie à Deux is out in cinemas now.

