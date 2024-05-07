Kendrick Lamar and Drake invited to settle their feud in the WWE ring

It’s the biggest story in the music world right now, but could Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef ultimately be settled in the wrestling ring?

WWE star Shawn Michael has offered the two rappers the chance to sort out their feud once and for all after being name-checked in one of Lamar’s diss tracks.

To recap, the pair have been back and forth at one another in a series of diss tracks over the past few months.

Lamar featured on the track 'Like That' with Future and Metro Boomin with March and claimed he was the best rapper out of Drake, J Cole and himself, rapping: “M********* the big three, n**** it’s just big me”.

Then, Drake clapped back at Lamar with the song ‘Push Ups’. He also mocked Lamar’s appearances on pop songs such as ‘Don’t Wanna Know’ and ‘Bad Blood’.

Drake and Kendrick have been feuding for months Getty Images

However, over the weekend, things stepped up a notch after Lamar shared a song targeting his rival – titled ‘6:16 in LA'.

On Sunday (May 5), he dropped his fourth diss track – the third in 36 hours – titled ‘Not Like Us’ where he called out Drake over his alleged preference for younger women and even branded him a “certified paedophile."

There is no evidence to support the allegations being made against Drake but it is typical for rappers to make false claims in diss tracks to try and humiliate or insult their opponents.

Drake has since hit back at Lamar’s allegations in his new track 'The Heart Part 6', saying that the rapper was spreading false information by “misdirecting s****” and defended himself by saying he is “too famous” to get away with such allegations.

It’s the biggest feud in music right now, and WWE Hall of Famer Michael has now found himself unexpectedly involved after being namechecked by Kendrick.

Shawn Michael has found himself unexpectedly involved Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The rapper referenced Michaels in the song ‘Not Like Us’, saying: "Put the whole label on me, I'ma get 'em dropped, Sweet Chin Music and I won't pass the aux."

Wrestling fans will know that Sweet Chin Music is a superkick developed by Michaels during his career.

Now, he’s offered to welcome Kendrick and Drake to sort their feud out in the ring.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” he wrote. “@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”

So, who is the best rapper? There's only one way to find out... fight!"

