The 32 biggest reactions as Kendrick Lamar drops surprise album GNX

Kendrick Lamar has delighted music fans across the world by dropping a surprise album, GNX – and the internet has a lot to say about it.

Lamar, one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation, released his six full-length studio release late without any prior warning on Friday night (November 22).

The album is produced by Jack Antanoff, who previously worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana Del Rey.

The tracklist reads: 'wacced out murals,' 'squabble up,' 'luther,' 'man at the garden,' 'hey now,' 'reincarnated,' 'tv off,' 'dodger blue,' 'peekaboo,' 'heart pt. 6,' 'gnx' and 'gloria'.

It’s the followup to the 2022 album Mr. Morale and the High Steppers. The album comes after the announcement of Lamar’s headline performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

GNX also comes after the high profile feud with rapper Drake , which was reunited after the Super Bowl announcement.

After the new album dropped, Kendrick fans were put on high alert – here are the biggest reactions from fans on social media.































































































Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings