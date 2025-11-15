A Labubu movie is in the works - yes, really

Thought the Labubu trend was over? Think again, as the monster-like plush dolls are potentially heading for the big screen.

Sony Pictures has reportedly secured the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand with the goal of making a film with the potential of creating a franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

With the deal being signed only last week, it is in the initial stages, so there is currently no producer or filmmaker associated with the project.

It also remains unknown whether this prospective film will be animated or live-action.

Labubu dolls were first created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, but later became popular in 2019 when the brand collaborated with Chinese toy company Pop Mart.

Last year, they exploded in popularity and became a pop culture fixation thanks to celebrity fans such as BlackPink's Lisa, Rihanna and Dua Lipa, who have been seen wearing them on their bags as accessories.

The dolls also became in high demand due to people sharing viral videos of themselves unboxing Labubu blind boxes, where they don't know the exact character they've bought until they open the box.

At one point, Pop Mart had to temporarily pause Labubu sales in the UK earlier this year to "prevent any potential safety issues" as customers were fighting over the dolls, BBC reported.

News of the potential movie has caused some reaction on social media - and some aren't too keen on the idea...

One person said, "Wow, I can't wait to take my Dubai chocolate to the Labubu movie and have my matcha with me and listen to Benson Boone on the way."





"What do you mean there is a Labubu movie," a second person said.









A third person shared their lack of enthusiasm via a GIF.





A fourth person posted, "AMC doing the calculations to get Dubai chocolate popcorn special for Labubu movie."





Someone else commented, "This movie is either going to be surprisingly good or absolute trash."









"Literally, and I mean literally nobody asked for this," another person posted.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if a film can live up to the continued hype surrounding the popular dolls.

