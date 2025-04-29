The rise of Labubu: Meet the quirky collectables taking over social media

There's a new obsession taking the internet by storm, and they're in the form of small monster-like plush dolls. If you're an avid TikToker, chances are, you've swiped across unboxing videos from your favourite influencers, along with a celebrity fan base including the likes of Rihanna, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Dua Lipa.

Enter: Labubu.

So, what exactly are they, and where did it all start?

Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu first entered the scene in 2015 and later became popular in 2019 when the brand collaborated with Chinese toy company Pop Mart.



They're distinctive in appearance, with their pointy ears, mischievous grins and furry bodies.

Over on TikTok, Labubu fans are creating awareness after being stung by replicas - or, as some people are fittingly calling them, Lafufus.



TikToker Heidi (@bigba11erswag) said it "breaks her heart" when she sees people accidentally purchasing fakes online, before sharing some handy tips to avoid being scammed.

The first piece of advice is to be wary of the price point, especially if they're suspiciously under or overpriced.

"In 99% of cases, if the price is less than $22, it’s going to be a scam," Heidi suggested.

The TikToker also encouraged people to take a close look at the details, especially the ears, which should be "pointed together like a triangle".

@bigba11erswag i dream that one day lafufu will never exist and getting a real labubu doesn’t cause cardiac arrest 🩷 #greenscreen #popmart #labubu #themonsters #lafufu





Fellow TikTokers in the comments shared their own words of warning, with one writing: "I always buy my Labubus from the TikTok Lives that are VERIFIED."

Another penned: "The ears always give it away omg."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "It’s almost impossible to get one on Pop Mart. I’m good with decent Lafufus for $15-$20 each. They’re essentially the same."

