Dating apps feel almost inescapable these days, to the point where you could probably create an entire glossary explaining the subtle differences between them all.

There are the ones infamous for flings, the apps with a bit more substance, the once-coveted members-only platforms that seem to be losing their spark, ones that let your pets do all the talking, and even apps that won't let you message your match until you've both committed to a pre-booked, pre-paid date.

So just when it felt like we'd seen every possible dating app gimmick, a new platform has TikTok in a chokehold – and people are already comparing it to an episode of Black Mirror.

Enter: Order Your Dream Match.

The website seemingly does pretty much exactly what its name suggests. The stripped-back platform takes users through a series of multiple-choice questions designed to 'build their ideal partner', covering everything from personality traits and lifestyle to style, height, and appearance.

Once completed, the site claims to pull together potential matches from across existing dating apps, including Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, Hoppy, and more.

Interestingly, though, after testing it three separate times, every result I was shown came from Hoppy – an invite-only, video-first dating app.

Order Your Dream Match

It didn't take long for TikTok to latch onto the shiny new addition, and people were certainly divided.

"I fear technology has gone TOO far because why can I literally order a boyfriend online and it will find matching dating app profiles for me," Ardenia quipped in her video that's racked up over two million views.

@sushiiturtleprincess this is either genius or terrifying #orderurdreammatch #relationship #datingtips #single





Meanwhile, another TikToker, Ames, also shared her newfound discovery, complete with a glimpse of the process.

@lifeofames4 not the website finding him immediately #orderurdreammatch #relationship #datingtips #single





"What in the Black Mirror is this?" one person joked, as another humoured: "Omg so dystopi- *teleports to website*."

A third chimed in: "This is so weird....is it free tho?"

However, people sharing their results in the comments quickly noticed a pattern noted above: many of the matches appeared to come from Hoppy, leading some to question whether the viral platform was actually a cleverly disguised marketing campaign for the dating app.

At the time of writing, the creator behind Order Your Dream Match has not been identified. Indy100 reached out to Hoppy for comment.

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