While making an appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show, actor Andy Serkis, known for voicing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings series, took an opportunity to make fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin while doing the infamous voice.

At Colbert's request, Serkis showed off his vocal talents by doing the voices of various characters from the series, all of whom Serkis voiced for the Lord of the Rings audiobook. The actor used character's famous lines, like Gandalf's "you shall not pass" to demonstrate his vocal ability.

But when it came time for Gollum, Serkis went off-script. "We wants it. We needs it. We must have Kyiv!" Serkis said as Gollum. "No Precious, they’re trying to impose sanctions! Sanctions? What Sanctions, my Precious? If they do anything, we’re going to give them shit back."

It seems Serkis drew inspiration from Putin to get into the character of Gollum. The two do have a lot in common- both have an unhealthy obsession with obtaining something that does not belong to them.

Following Serkis' Putin-inspired Gollum example, the crowd erupted into a standing ovation alongside Colbert.

While Serkis is most well-known for voicing Gollum, the actor was on Colbert's show to promote his new movie, The Batman.

Fittingly, The Batman is one of the films being used as a sanction against Russia as the film is blocked from Russian theaters until further notice.

This is not the first time Serkis has used Gollum's disturbing voice to poke fun at politicians. Serkis used his Gollum voice to troll Theresa May's Brexit plan in 2018, and read Donald Trump's tweets as Gollum in 2017.





