Louis Theroux confronts the manosphere in explosive Netflix doc

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary, Inside The Manosphere, is set to explore the impact of online misogyny on young boys, with a new teaser trailer showing American social media personality Sneako questioning if the journalist intends to create a "hit piece" on him. The 90-minute film is scheduled for release on Netflix on 11 March.

Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, has previously faced bans from platforms such as YouTube and TikTok. He claimed his 2022 YouTube ban was due to Covid and election misinformation, though he recently told DJ Vlad that YouTube had apologised and would reinstate his original account in 2025. He currently boasts 423,000 followers on Rumble.

Harrison Sullivan (HS Tikky Tokky) in 'Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere' Netflix/PA

In the trailer, Sneako is seen initially asking who Theroux is, before exclaiming: "Oh s***, is he going to do a hit piece on me?" Later, he is shown imitating the broadcaster, recounting: "There was a funny moment where he said, ‘what do you think Sneako’s message is?'" Theroux, 55, is then seen watching a clip of the imitation, remarking: "Do I sound like that? A little bit."

Netflix states that Theroux will engage with social media stars and content creators who represent the "extreme end of the manosphere". Among those featured in the trailer is UK TikTok personality Ed Matthews, who has nearly 200,000 followers and is known for collaborations. Matthews, also a boxer, was fitted with an electronic tag last year, costing £2,000 to remove, after admitting threatening behaviour and assault by beating.

Harrison Sullivan, known as HSTikkyTokky on TikTok, also appears. The 24-year-old, with over 300,000 followers, made headlines last year after avoiding jail for crashing his McLaren in Virginia Water, Surrey, in March 2024. Extradited from Spain, he received a one-year suspended custodial sentence after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance. He was also disqualified from driving for two years, wore an electronic tag for three months, and is required to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation.

Other figures include Sudanese-American YouTuber Myron Gaines, who has over 500,000 subscribers and hosts the Fresh And Fit podcast on gender dynamics, and US internet personality Justin Waller, with over one million Instagram followers, whose YouTube channel has also been banned. Waller, 39, CEO of Louisiana-based RedIron Construction, is known for his association with controversial influencer Andrew Tate, with pictures of them together featuring on his Instagram.

Louis Theroux with Justin Waller Netflix/PA

Interspersed with clips, text on screen reads: "Louis returns beta than ever." This pun references terminology within the manosphere, where "beta" is used to describe men considered "low status" and submissive, according to the government website Educate Against Hate. The Cambridge dictionary defines the manosphere as online groups focused on men’s interests and rights, often linked to anti-feminism or a dislike of women.

The documentary, executive produced by Theroux, Aloke Devichand and Arron Fellows, will premiere on Netflix on 11 March.