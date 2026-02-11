Louis Theroux documentary with HSTikkyTokky and Ed Matthews confirmed by Netflix

Sometimes, two worlds collide that simply don't make sense, and the most recent iteration of that is Louis Theroux linking up with none other than controversial influencer, HSTikkyTokky.

After months of speculation, Netflix has confirmed that a documentary on the 'Manosphere', led by Theroux and with the vlogger as one of his targets, is on its way.

The user, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, currently has 132,000 followers on TikTok, but he's had a number of accounts deleted, meaning his true following is likely much higher.

He started out making fitness videos on the platform, before expanding into tips on building wealth, including trading crypto.

However, the influencer, who is based between Dubai and Marbella, Spain, has also been at the centre of a number of controversies, including his treatment of women, posted on social media, and crashing a McLaren supercar before spending nearly a year on the run from police.

"The Matrix has officially declared war on me. Why? Because I refuse to play by their rules", he told followers in a video after his mugshot hit headlines, following the incident, which would land him with a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to undertake 300 hours of unpaid work.

"The so-called incident in March? It's an excuse. A fabricated story to make me look guilty. To suppress me, to suppress the truth, and most importantly, to suppress you."

The court confirmed that charges included failing to stop after an accident, driving while using a mobile phone and driving without third party insurance.

"A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was arrested on Friday for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving", a police statement read following his arrest on Friday (10 October 2025).



"He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday."





Speculation began in summer 2025 that he'd be at the centre of Theroux's latest project, when Sullivan began sharing behind-the-scenes footage of them filming together.

One incident taken during filming sees the documentary legend seemingly call the police on an unknown friend of Sullivan's, after he reportedly assaulted someone on camera.

In BTS footage, the pair talk about the 23-year-old's unconventional approach to dating and asking out women.

Things take a bizarre turn when in another clip, HSTikkyTokky quizzes Theroux on whether he was friends with disgraced TV presenter, Jimmy Saville. "What have you got to say for yourself?", he asks.

Theroux responds: "Well, I helped to expose him while he was alive...he's dead so I can't be friends with him."

Now, a trailer has been released, with a release date for the documentary, 'Inside The Manosphere', penned as 11 March 2026.

Other subjects in the 90-minute episode include friend of Sullivan's, Ed Matthews, Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (AKA Sneako), and Justin Waller.

"Louis immerses himself in their ecosystem, encountering prominent figures within the movement, each presenting their own interpretations of traditional gender roles and values", a description of the show reads. "He becomes familiar with some of their language, including terms such as 'red-pilling', and examines the appeal of these ideas and attitudes, as well as the perspectives of the women in their lives who appear to support them."

Watch the full trailer here:

None of those involved have yet reacted to the trailer.

