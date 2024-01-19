Madonna fans sue pop star over late concert times because they 'had to get up early'

Two Madonna fans are suing the US singer for being more than two hours late for a New York show in December, court documents show.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden said the 65-year-old didn't get onstage until 10.45pm on 13 December, two hours and 15 minutes after the scheduled 8.30pm start time.

The delay meant the show wasn't over until about 1am, meaning fans had "limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing" options or "increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour".

The case says they "would not have paid for tickets" had they known it would finish so late.

Madonna is listed as a defendant under the name Madonna Louise Ciccone.

Fellows and Hadden are also suing promoter Live Nation and venue the Barclays Center for "false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices".

The pair claim they "suffered actual harm" because of Madonna's lateness which include, but are "not limited" to, "annoyance, harassment, time, frustration and anger".

"Defendants failed to provide any notice to the ticketholders that the concerts would start much later than the start time printed on the ticket and as advertised, which resulted in the ticketholders waiting for hours," the document state.

The papers also say Madonna "has a long history of arriving and starting her concerts late, sometimes several hours late".

Incredibly, this isn't the first time Madonna has been sued for her lateness.

In 2019, a fan sued over a delay for a US show, but he voluntarily dismissed the case the next month.

In the same year, Madonna had shared a post of her live on stage, in which she told fans: "There's something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late."





Madonna's current Celebration tour was a greatest hits show including more than 40 songs from her career.

It came after a health scare in summer 2023, in which she was found unconscious in her apartment in new York and taken to hospital.

She was treated for a serious bacterial infection, and later said she was "lucky to be alive".

